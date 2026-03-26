One Piece Drops Exciting New Look At Elbaph Arc Ahead of Anime’s Return

One Piece went on a three-month hiatus in December 2025 after wrapping up the Egghead Incident, the first arc of the Final Saga. Not long after the defeats of Kaido and Big Mom, the Straw Hat Pirates part ways with their allies in Wano and arrive in Egghead, where they meet Dr. Vegapunk. The arc brings fans one step closer to learning the truth about the Void Century. The anime debuted in 1999 and has followed a weekly schedule ever since. However, the series will be seasonal after its return with the Elbaph Arc, and will release 26 episodes per year. The anime is all set for its return on April 5th, 2026, and is hyping up the upcoming arc with a sneak peek at the opening theme.

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The 15-second teaser shared by the official X handle of the anime highlights the first look at the opening theme and confirms it will be revealed on March 28th, 2026. The artist behind the theme and more details will be shared later as the teaser hypes fans for a new look at the series. The anime will return to Crunchyroll and will stream episodes shortly after the Japanese broadcast. Additionally, just like the Egghead Arc, Netflix will be streaming the episodes one week after their original release.

What to Expect From One Piece‘s Elbaph Arc?

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Elbaph is the most highly anticipated arc in almost three decades since the manga’s debut. Fans have been waiting for the Straw Hat Pirates to visit the fabled land of the Giants ever since the Little Garden Arc of the Alabasta Saga. Elbaph was first mentioned when the crew met Dorry and Brogy in Little Garden, who were duelling one another for around a century. Luffy and Usopp have been fascinated by the proud warriors from the country, and they finally get to travel all the way to their homeland. Right after the chaotic battle in Egghead reached its conclusion, the Straw Hats headed straight towards Elbaph along with the Giant Pirates.

Before arriving on the island, Lufft and half of the crew get separated briefly and arrive in a mysterious diorama. The manga commenced the arc in September 2024, and the story has solved several mysteries about the past of the island. It also introduced one of the most powerful characters in the series and revealed major answers related to the God Valley Incident. Several new characters will be introduced in the upcoming arc, both allies and enemies alike.

Additionally, since Elbaph carries on the legend of the Sun God Nika, fans can expect the story to expand its lore by revealing more about the forgotten past. The Elbaph Arc is still ongoing in the manga and has released over 50 chapters so far, becoming one of the longest arcs in the series. The fight has only just begun, so it’s nowhere near time for the series to wrap up this exciting arc yet.

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