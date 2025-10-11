One Piece Already Revealed Shanks’ True Goal, But Fans Missed It

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! One of the best and most beloved characters in One Piece, Shanks is still shrouded in mystery even after almost three decades. He was introduced in the first chapter and cemented his role in the show. Shanks also serves as a catalyst to the story since it was his meeting with Luffy that inspired the young boy to become a pirate. Luffy even gained his Devil Fruit abilities because of Shanks, and it was later revealed that it’s the most ridiculous power in the world. Despite his influence in the story, Shanks rarely ever gets screen time, but when he does, it’s always a crucial or hype scene.

As one of the strongest characters in the series, fans have high expectations for the character when he actually fights someone seriously. So far, we’ve only caught a brief glimpse of his abilities and Haki, the strongest among any character in the current era. Not only him, but even his crew is packed with powerhouses who will have a major influence in the Final Arc. One Piece has been slowly unfolding the mysteries behind this character and his true goal. However, the true meaning behind one crucial scene was completely lost in translation.

Shanks’ Goal Has Always Been the One Piece, But There’s More to It Than Meets the Eye

The legendary treasure left behind by Gol D. Roger, the Pirate King who traveled all the way to Laughtale, is one of the biggest mysteries in the series. The treasure drove countless people to the sea, commencing the Great Pirate Era, as many wanted to claim it for themselves. Being a pirate, Shanks turns out to be one of those pirates who wants to get his hands on Roger’s legendary treasure, someone who was like a father figure to him. Chapter 1054, which was released right after the fight in Wano, shocked the fandom when Shanks told Benn Beckman that it was time to claim the One Piece.

However, according to @DawnStussy, a Japanese translator, the true meaning behind Shanks’ statement in Chapter 1054 was something else entirely. The account stated, “What about Shanks? He said, ‘奪りにいこうか。ワンピース。’ The kanji used here for ‘take by force’ (奪う) suggests that Shanks plans to steal One Piece from its legitimate possessor. He likely knows who the true owner of One Piece is, which is why he chose this wording.”

Since the manga is globally released in different languages, the meaning behind certain scenes changes depending on the translation, which erases the nuances and hidden meanings in the original version. While much about the character is still unknown, we at least know that the true meaning behind his desire for the treasure is nothing related to adventure, but something deeper that we can’t grasp yet.

One Piece Is Slowly Unraveling the Mysteries Surrounding Shanks

Before Chapter 1054, Shanks never showed any interest in the treasure, but after seeing Luffy’s Gear 5 form in his bounty poster, he likely knew that the world was heading towards a major change. It’s still unclear just how much Shanks knows about the world, Luffy’s Devil Fruit, and the treasure, but there’s more to him than he’s letting on. Shanks’ world turned upside down before Roger’s execution, and whatever the Pirate King said to him significantly affected his life. Chapter 1082 revealed that Shanks didn’t want to chase after the treasure, but he still wanted to be a pirate. The Final Saga is slowly tapping into his origins and his true powers.

Shanks belongs to the Figarland family, one of the World Nobles who serve Imu as Holy Knights. His father, Saint Figarland, is now one of the Five Elders and the Supreme Commander of the Holy Knights, while his twin brother, Shamrock, serves as the Commander. Shanks and the Figarland family know about their connection, but the former refused to join them. Furthermore, in a flashback, Gaban refers to Shanks as the Child of Fate, which may have something to do with a prophecy. Although Shanks has yet to appear in Elbaf, the arc is already revealing a lot about him, including how his mother died in the God Valley Incident. Since the manga is in the Final Saga, we will likely learn more about his intentions sooner than expected.

