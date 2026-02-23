3 Years Later, Demon Slayer Studio Still Hasn’t Shared an Update on This Anticipated Anime

Established in 2000, the animation studio Ufotable is behind several unique anime films and series. Before adapting Demon Slayer, the studio was fairly well-known in the industry, but not quite like Toei Animation, which has a long-standing history, or even MAPPA, which became famous thanks to several popular projects such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan. However, Ufotable has only gotten bigger over the years, and now it’s the animation studio behind the most successful anime film of all time, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. Aside from Demon Slayer, the studio is best known for the Fate series, Tales of Zestiria the Cross, and more.

The studio grabbed all the attention from fans after it shared a recent update on the Genshin Impact anime. However, despite all the exciting updates, Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu Movie has not received any new information after it shared its second promotional video in December 2022. The teaser and the visual look gorgeous, but the long silence from the studio raises concerns over production issues, especially when it’s supposed to be a major project.

What Is Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu About?

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The series is based on the video game Touken Ranbu, a free-to-play collectible card video game developed by Nitroplus and DMM Games. In 2017, the series released an anime series produced by Ufotable and Aniplex and directed by Toshiyuki Shirai, as well as a manga series which was serialized in Shueisha’s Jump Square magazine and released five volumes, which never received English translations.

The story is set in the year 1863, when the chaotic era of samurai came to an end, splitting the country between the pro-shogunate and anti-shogunate factions. During these trying times, an army of historical revisionists comes from the future to change the course of history and threaten the fate of the world. Two sword warriors, spirits who are swords brought to life, rush to Edo to stop the army from changing the real history of the world.

Horikawa Kunihiro, a polite and thoughtful swordsman, pairs up with Izuminokami Kanesada, who has a completely different personality from his. However, since both of them have served the same master and are aware of each other’s capabilities, they must join hands to confront the invading army with a group of more allies. The studio never revealed what plot the upcoming film will follow, and it’s unclear how long it will take before sharing any updates on the anime.

