Genshin Impact Anime Gets First Look Revealed From Demon Slayer Studio

The studio behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has confirmed that they are working on a new anime for the massive Genshin Impact franchise, and has even dropped the first look at it to help celebrate. Studio Ufotable has been at the center of a lot of conversations over the past few years thanks to their success with the Demon Slayer TV and feature film releases, but that’s far from the only franchise they’re working on new releases for. In fact, there’s one project in particular that has been rarely revealing new updates.

Ufotable first announced they were teaming up with developer MiHoYo back in 2022 with the intention of making new anime projects, but it’s been missing ever since. While there had been rumblings about a potential Genshin Impact anime on the way, Ufotable has finally confirmed that the video game hit is going to be making the jump to anime. While there is no release date or window for the Genshin Impact anime thus far, the first look has been revealed with a teaser trailer for Ufotable’s future projects. Check it out below.

Genshin Impact Anime First Look Revealed By Ufotable

Ufotable has confirmed the new Genshin Impact anime as one of the “Future Projects” they now have in the works, but unfortunately it’s too early for any concrete details. This also means there are still many questions left to be answered. It’s currently unclear as to whether this is going to be a TV anime series, OVA or feature film project, and none of the staff working on it have been revealed either. At the very least, fans know that it’s still quite a bit far before this anime makes its debut.

This is truly an early look at the new Genshin Impact anime project, and likely won’t reveal more in motion until it’s at a more concrete phase. The game’s combat designer teased fans about the new anime last year, and confirmed that it’s still in the works with no real issues popping up during its production by that point, “There’s no unexpected issues, no instability, everything is progressing steadily.” So fans can rest easy knowing that it’s being developed after years of uncertainty.

When Does Genshin Impact’s New Anime Come Out?

As for a potential release window, Genshin Impact is looking at 2027 at the possible earliest. Because while Ufotable touted this as a “future” project they’re working on, they did outright confirm what they have planned for 2026 with the likes of Demon Slayer‘s return to TV screens and theaters through the rest of the year. But if the quality of the new project is anything like what Ufotable has done thus far, it’s sure to be just as big of a hit with fans as their other anime releases.

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular video game franchises in the world right now, so it’s likely that there is going to be a lot of pressure on its official anime adaptation to succeed. It’s got a lot riding on this, so it does make a lot of sense that those behind it all want to take as much time as they possibly can before revealing the new anime in action.

