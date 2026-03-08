7 Major Isekai Anime Where the Hero Builds a Kingdom (Ranked By How Elaborate They Are)

Some of the best Isekai see their hero from another world start a whole new society from the ground up, and there are a few shows that stand out from the others in this regard. With how big Isekai has become as a genre within the anime world, fans see a ton of new shows making their premiere every few months with each new anime seasonal schedule. This also means there have been plenty of ideas done by this point, so there are entire subgenres within the subgenre itself.

There is a genre out there that’s one of the best as a hero from another world is placed into a disadvantageous situation and needs to work from the ground up. Some of these shows separate themselves from the others for how elaborate they make their new society, and differentiate how much detail goes into all of that planning. Here are seven major Isekai anime releases that put all of that city building front and center.

7). Farming Life in Another World

Kinosuke Naito and Yasumo’s Farming Life in Another World is certainly the smallest in scope of the societies in this list as with his final dying wish on his death bed, Hiraku Machio, wants to live a life where he’s just comfortably farming all day. Granted an all powerful tool to do so, he’s brought to a forest that is unexpectedly more dangerous than the gods could have ever expected when they bring him to a new world.

But because Machio is such a nice guy, he doesn’t have any issues. Instead he makes friends with all the powerful creatures that end up living with him on his farm. It’s not an intense series by any means, but it’s also the only one that has Machio becoming a family with many of the women who live with him and build a society that way. That usually isn’t the case for shows like this.

6). CHOYOYU!: High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World!

Riku Misora and Sacraneco’s High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! is likely not the most recognized Isekai on this list because it only ran for a single season, but it’s certainly a fun take on building a new society. Seven students are brought from their world with incredible abilities in their respective fields, and upon coming to a new world they discover how things are working for this feudal society.

And deciding they can do much better, the seven of them use their skills to basically take over from that point on. It’s a different, confident energy that you’ll see in Isekai about building societies, so hopefully this one continues with more episodes in the future.

5). Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord

As the newest anime on this list, Sou Akaike and Kururi’s Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord has been a breath of fresh air this Spring. Van is a reincarnated hero with a vast amount of magic, but was born with the ability to produce things rather than a combat magic that’s preferred by royal society. Thought to be useless and sent out to a small village in the boonies, Van is such a young and kind prodigy that he’s gotten the support of some of the key advisors and fighters in the kingdom.

Naturally, it’s not long before he’s producing full on castles, ramparts, and other modern style defenses as he accrues a bigger territory with the episodes so far. There’s a lot of attention paid to how much he can expand his village without drawing attention to what he can really do (and thus be exploited by the King), and it’s led for a fun watch every week to see what Van does next.

4). Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Starts with the Civilization of Ruin

Fehu Kazuno and Jun’s Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra takes all of that and puts a fun dark conqueror spin on it all. Takuto spent his life being ill and playing an online game where he acted as an evil emperor expanding his empire of dark beings. Now brought into that world and finding he has all the same abilties, Takuto and his advisor Atou (who was a character from that game brought to this new world as well) do everything they can to spread their evil influence.

Takuto’s version of evil, however, is really all just for show as he wants to be a kind king with a society of people who are all able to live freely and happily. At the same time, he discovers that this world might use his game abilities but there’s something else going on. Watch this one to see the various ways he builds on his kingdom, but also expands on the bigger mystery too.

3). That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Though if you’re talking about building a society and an unexpected empire, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is one of the biggest examples of this year. Not only is it one of the longest with many seasons, movies, OVA specials and even a spinoff under its belt, but it’s one that does spend a lot of time working out the details of how its society expands. Rimuru Tempest started out as a slime with a powerful ability, but has grown into the role of a Demon Lord with the latest episodes.

Each major promotion to his status comes with even more headaches for how he manages his society as he needs to hold meetings on how to expand. It’s gotten to such a big state that there are arcs dedicated to figuring out just how things are going to work, and it’s such an interesting balance in between huge wars between factions. It’s a big one.

2). How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom

Dojyomaru and Fuyuyuki’s How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom isn’t the most exciting Isekai anime on the outside, but that’s exactly why it ranks so highly on this list. If you wanted an anime about a hero putting together a kingdom and getting as much minutiae as possible, this is the one to do it. Souma finds himself getting summoned to a fantasy world to deal with the demon problems, but he’s not really experienced in fighting. Instead, he’s more dedicated to his studying.

Using his knowledge of social sciences, planning, and the humanities, Souma instead is now working to get this kingdom back to its former glory. This is a show that is concerned for the small details as to how things really would work in putting things back in order for a kingdom of this size, and it’s a fun watch as a result. Too bad it’s only a single season for now.

1). Overlord

But if you want a show about expanding an empire with an all powerful lead character who’s pretending to be evil, Overlord brings together many of the greater elements of these other society builder Isekai anime releases. It might not be as concerned with the smaller details as the other top entries on this list, nor does it care about the mechanics of how it’s going to expand, but it spends a lot of time in the phases making it all happen.

There are arcs all about how Ains Ooal Gown (who is a video game player brought into this new world as his created character) pretends to be an adventurer just to gain enough good will to make a particular move, but then there are times when forward momentum can happen all at once. He has an entire magical kingdom at his disposal with ultra powerful fighters working for him, and now we’re watching him take over the world at whatever pace he wants. It’s just a fun balance.