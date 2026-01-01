Black Clover Update Reveals It’s Ending Very Soon, So Get Ready for the Finale

Black Clover will be returning for the next step in the manga’s final arc very soon, and a new update from the series reveals that the end of it all is much closer than fans might be ready to accept. Yuki Tabata has been working through the final arc of Black Clover for the past couple of years, and left the weekly schedule of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in favor of a new quarterly release schedule with Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine instead. It’s meant we got to see a few new chapters every few months, but now the run is coming to an end.

Black Clover will be returning for three new chapters this January as part of the Super Climax of the series, and a new update from Shueisha reveals that Black Clover will be officially reaching that climax with the next Jump GIGA issue coming this Spring (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on X). This likely means that the end of the manga is coming this Spring, and it lines up with the upcoming return of the anime later this year as well. It’s time for fans to get ready to say goodbye.

Black Clover Manga Could End in Spring 2026

Black Clover reaching the end of the manga’s final arc this Spring might be unfortunate for those fans hoping to see every last lingering thread resolved, but it does make a lot of sense for the current pace of the series. With three new chapters coming this January, the final fight against Lucius Zogratis will also be coming to an end. The cliffhanger from last Fall saw Asta and Yuno reaching brand new forms in order to take down the villain in a final team up, and three chapters will likely solve that fight once and for all.

Black Clover seemed like the kind of series that needs a long epilogue to resolve a few more things after the end of the Lucius fight, but if the “Super Climax” is coming later this Spring (and releasing some time in March or April), it’s truly going to be the end of the manga. This does fall in line with how Jump does end things with only a few key series getting to have their own epilogues like My Hero Academia, but also unfortunately makes a lot of sense given how the series has been seemingly speeding up towards that end in 2025.

Black Clover’s Anime Returns

The end of Black Clover’s manga coming this Spring also makes a lot of sense when it comes to what the franchise has planned overall. The series is now celebrating the 10th anniversary of its original debut with Shonen Jump, and the anime is officially coming back to screens with its highly anticipated second season this year. A release window or date has yet to be announced for the new episodes as of this time, but it’s going to be hitting after the Spring at the very least.

Black Clover’s manga will end this Spring, and that’s going to lead perfectly into a Summer or Fall 2026 release for Black Clover Season 2. It’s going to be a bittersweet moment for fans as they say goodbye to the long running series in one form, but then will be able to see it all finally come to life over the course of the next few years as the anime brings this grand finale to screen.

