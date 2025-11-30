Black Clover Returns This Winter 2026: What You Need to Know About the Finale

Black Clover has now confirmed the release date for its big return to kick off the new year, so now it’s time to get ready for what could end up being the manga’s grand finale overall. Yuki Tabata officially kicked off the final arc of Black Clover some time ago, but it began with a major shift in its schedule. Leaving the weekly pace of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Black Clover has instead spent the past two years working through its final arc with a new set of chapters releasing every few months. Now it’s closer to its end than ever before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Clover has now announced that it will be returning in January with a new wave of chapters that tease the series will be reaching its “Super Climax” with its next update. It’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not this will be the end of the series, or just the penultimate update before its grand finale, but now is the time to get ready for what could be coming our way. And at its current pace, fans better get ready to say goodbye to Black Clover in 2026.

Black Clover Returns in January 2026

Courtesy of Shueisha

Black Clover has confirmed it will be returning on January 5th in Japan with the Winter 2026 issue of Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine. This new entry will feature three brand new chapters that officially reach the “Super Climax” of the series. It’s yet to be revealed what this actually means, however, as “Climax” has come to mean a few different things within Shonen Jump’s various magazines. “Climax” can either mean the end of the final battle, or the end of the series itself. So there’s a good chance this manga could be ending with its next update in January.

If we’re lucky, this is just referring to the end of the battle against Lucius Zogratis. In the previous update from earlier this Fall, Asta had returned to the battle to help Yuno face off against Lucius. But while doing so, many of the other fighters have started to spark their final efforts to keep the revived Paladins away from everyone else. Asta and Yuno then seemingly got even stronger as they fought against Lucius this second time, and now it’s clear that the end of the final fight is actually going to be at hand.

But if we’re even luckier, then Black Clover won’t be ending just yet with just the end of this final battle. There’s just so much room left to explore with this series even as it’s been haphazardly wrapping up its final moments as quickly as it possibly can. This final war might be getting a lot of the current attention, but there’s just so much more about the possible future of the Clover Kingdom that the final arc needs to answer before it can come to a happy ending for Asta and the others. Especially if it ends before it’s revealed he becomes Wizard King or not.

How Will Black Clover Actually End?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Black Clover‘s next three chapters might fully end the fight against Lucius, but that’s only the first of the major issues the series needs to resolve before it can end. The franchise first kicked off with rivals Asta and Yuno declaring that one day one of them will become the new Wizard King, and the series ever since has seen both of them get a ton of recognition from the rest of the Clover Kingdom (and the world at large) for what they have been able to accomplish thus far. If Lucius is defeated, then it gives them one final major accomplishment they need to figure out.

Because if Asta and Yuno both get credit for taking down the biggest foe, it’s going to leave an interesting question for how they move forward next. Lucius’ defeat will also mean there’s going to be a need to crown a new Wizard King. It’s yet to be revealed if whether or not Asta or Yuno have done enough to get that coveted role, but it’s one that the series needs to figure out because one of them ultimately has to win at the end of the day. This final arc is called the “Ultimate Wizard King” arc after all.

But Black Clover‘s ending coming next year makes a lot of sense either way as the anime is poised for its own comeback as well. The series is returning for a new season to begin adapting the manga’s final arcs, and it’s likely going to have a clear runway by the time it’s ready for its premiere. If Black Clover ends this January, at least there’s still quite a lot to look forward to for the rest of the year.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!