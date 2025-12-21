Black Clover Drops First Look Trailer for the Anime’s 2026 Return: Watch

Black Clover is finally coming back for new episodes of the anime next year, and now fans have gotten the first real look at what to expect from it with a new trailer. Black Clover’s original TV anime run came to an end nearly five years ago, and ever since fans have been waiting for the franchise to make a potential comeback. With the first season of the series leaving things off on a huge cliffhanger, it’s time to finally see how the final battles are going to stack out for Asta and all of the others.

Black Clover announced earlier this year that the anime is officially coming back for a second season nearly five years after the series first ended its run, and thankfully it was one of the many franchises that Shueisha is showing off this weekend as part of the Jump Festa 2026 event. Previously teasing that they would be having something big to show, it turned out to be the first full look at what to expect from the anime’s big comeback. Check it out below.

What to Know for Black Clover Season 2

Black Clover Season 2 will be making its debut next year, and Crunchyroll will be exclusively streaming the new episodes alongside their premiere in Japan. It’s yet to be revealed just how many episodes this next season of the series is going to be running for, but it’s likely that it’s going to be around for a while. With the first season being 170 episodes in total under its older production schedule with Pierrot, however, it’s not very likely that this next season is going to be running for as long. It might have a shorter schedule.

Shows just aren’t produced at that same pace anymore. Even long running franchises like One Piece, which once had its own weekly release schedule, are going to be changing to a new seasonal schedule for 2026 and beyond. With Black Clover’s anime return being dubbed as a second season, this is probably the first indication that the anime will be seasonal from this point on with 13-26 episode batches planned for the future. But that’s all likely going to be revealed further as we get closer to its comeback.

What’s Next for Black Clover?

While Black Clover’s anime is making its return, the original manga is gearing up for its own grand finale. Yuki Tabata’s manga series has been on a quarterly release schedule for its final arc, and is nearing its final climax as Asta and Yuno team up against the final opponent overall. It will be returning for some new chapters this coming January, and then for some more chapters likely to end it all before the end of 2026.

It’s a good time to be a fan of Black Clover with both new anime and manga releases to keep an eye out for through the next year, and it’s time to make sure you’re up to date with it all. You can find the first season of the season streaming with Crunchyroll, and the latest chapters of the manga with Shueisha’s MangaPlus service or Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library.

