Black Clover Confirms Winter 2026 Release Date With a Shocking Update

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga! After almost 11 years of serialization, Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover manga is closer to its finale than ever. Following a magazine transition in 2023, the manga has been releasing two to three chapters each quarter in the Jump GIGA magazine. The manga will return with three new chapters in the Winter 2026 issue, which is expected to be released on January 5th, 2026, based on Japanese time. Fans in the U.S. will get to access the chapters on the official Manga Plus app on January 4th at 10:00 AM EST. The information comes from @WSJ_manga on X, a reliable source of information for all kinds of new updates regarding Shonen Jump series. The account also confirms that the manga will reach its “Super Climax” in the upcoming issue.

Although the manga entered its climax a while ago, the phrase Super Climax is generally used for series that are in their final stretch. Last year in December, Undead Unluck announced the Super Climax and concluded the manga in January 2025. Additionally, Mashle also used the same phrase in June 2023 and ended the story the very next month. The same goes for Demon Slayer and The Promised Neverland, which both concluded in 2020. Considering this pattern, there’s a high possibility that the manga will reach its conclusion in 2026, which wouldn’t be surprising considering that the battle against Lucius Zogratis is already almost over.

2026 Will Be an Exciting Year For Black Clover Fans

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

With the manga getting near its end, the anime is all set for its return in 2026 as it will continue the Spade Kingdom Arc. The manga needs to tie up some loose ends before concluding the story, which includes the aftermath of the battle, the fate of Julius Novachrono, as well as who among Asta or Yuno will become the Wizard King. Asta has already returned to the battlefield, and the rest of the Magic Knights also join the final battle.

Additionally, the anime ended on a major cliffhanger, adapting only the prologue of the Spade Kingdom Arc. Black Clover was released as a long-running anime series in 2017 and eventually caught up with the manga by 2021 before Studio Pierrot took a long break. After making fans wait for over four years, the anime confirmed its highly anticipated return with a stellar key visual.

The Spade Kingdom Arc is considered the best arc in the manga as the Magic Knights and mages from the Heart Kingdom launch an attack on the Spade Kingdom after months of training. They fight with all their might to stop the Dark Triad and rescue Yami Sukehiro and William Vangeance. While details about the anime’s return are scarce, fans can expect exciting updates during the second day of Jump Festa 2026. The official website is teasing new announcements during a stage event featuring the main cast.

