Boruto Kicks Off Its Most Exciting Battle Yet (With the Potential to Surpass Every Previous One)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’s new chapter has recently been released, and as the series has been hinting at over the past few chapters, it finally kicks off its newest battle against Mamushi, one of the Divine Trees. After their encounter with Jura, Boruto and Kashin Koji warned the Hokage, Shikamaru, about the next threat, with Koji using his prescience ability to reveal that Mamushi will be attacking Konoha in order to devour Eida. Since then, the series has been preparing for the threat Mamushi presents, especially because of how overwhelming his ability is.

With the ability to duplicate himself without losing physical or chakra attributes, Mamushi stands as an upgraded version of Naruto’s Shadow Clone Jutsu. On top of that, he can also hide his chakra signature, making it difficult to determine how many clones he has created. With the reveal that each clone must be killed together and the only downside being their lower intelligence, the Shinobi were naturally preparing for this fight. Mamushi’s threat to Konoha has brought together a small team of key characters who will help take him down. This has essentially turned the upcoming battle into a royal showdown, with many characters displaying their abilities and the opportunity for one of the strongest characters, whom fans have been dying to see in action, to join the fray.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’s Latest Battle Is Essentially Becoming a Full-Scale War

Courtesy of Shueisha

What makes the current battle in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex so intense is how Mamushi’s ability works. With an endless army of madmen possessing immense physical prowess, it is essentially like taking on an army of Divine Trees. However, the true highlight is the small unit that has been formed to fend off the enemy. With Boruto leading the charge, equipped with a new scientific upgrade to his sword and not even worrying about using his Karma, it’s clear that Mamushi’s threat is serious. Meanwhile, every other key character, such as Kawaki, Mitsuki, Sarada, and everyone else who isn’t hostile toward Boruto, has joined the fray as well.

This battle also presents another moment for fans to witness the dynamic between Boruto and Kawaki and how it will affect their inevitable future confrontation. Perhaps the most exciting element fans may be overlooking is seeing one of the strongest characters in Boruto, Daemon, finally in action to protect his sister, Eida. So far, Daemon has proven to be untouchable, and with a threat coming directly to devour Eida, the person he lives for, this situation will likely push him to break his limits and unleash his full power, something fans have only seen hints of.

Other compelling factors include Jura’s fondness for the Konoha village, his obsession with devouring Himawari, and his desire to kill Boruto, external elements that will shape the war. Meanwhile, with the entire village seeing Boruto as a villain, his decision to fight to protect it might give him a heroic moment similar to Naruto’s after defeating Pain and saving Konoha. These possibilities show that the latest battle in the Boruto series is the most exciting yet, with the potential to surpass every other battle the series has featured so far.

