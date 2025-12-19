Boruto Gives Its Main Hero Another Major Upgrade (But at a Concerning Cost)

Ever since its inception, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has consistently given its titular protagonist major upgrades, and the latest chapter delivers yet another, though at an enormous cost. Following the timeskip, Boruto has emerged as one of the strongest shinobi in the entire Naruto franchise, even surpassing his father after Naruto’s own return from the timeskip. Boruto has mastered his grandfather’s Flying Raijin technique, learned extensively under Sasuke, and developed his own Rasengan variant, Uzuhiko, which may be the strongest Rasengan ever shown. However, it was clear to fans that these upgrades were far from the end, as Boruto’s enemies are significantly more powerful than those Naruto once faced.

The series is narratively structured to push Boruto even further. It became evident that the next source of his power would come from the monster residing within him, Momoshiki Otsutsuki, following the classic Shonen Jump trope of a hero drawing strength from a darker inner entity. Since Momoshiki no longer has a direct means to take over Boruto’s body, Boruto instead must convince him to lend his power. The latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex explores this very idea, revealing that Boruto strikes a deal with Momoshiki to access his power, and the terms of that deal are deeply concerning.

Boruto Finally Taps Into Momoshiki’s Power, But at a Heavy Cost

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 29, titled “Pest Control,” opens with a brief flashback in which Boruto tells Momoshiki that he will willingly give up his body if they succeed in taking down Jura. Momoshiki considers the offer, and given that he is trapped within Boruto with no autonomy, and that true freedom is only possible if Boruto surrenders his body voluntarily, he agrees. Boruto warns that even if Jura and the Divine Trees are defeated, Kawaki will come after Momoshiki, but Momoshiki confidently claims he can eliminate Kawaki instantly. Following this exchange, Boruto taps into Karma without losing control, even using Momoshiki’s Byakugan during the ongoing battle against Mamushi.

Boruto understands that defeating the Divine Trees will not be easy, forcing him to draw upon his hidden potential to confront his enemies. However, the risk of a future where Momoshiki goes rogue after taking over his body still looms large. Given Boruto’s careful decision-making and the presence of Kashin Koji at his side, it’s likely that Boruto has already foreseen a future in which this gamble pays off.

With Momoshiki’s assistance, Boruto may succeed in defeating Jura and the remaining Divine Trees, only for Momoshiki to later take control, possibly with a separate plan involving Kawaki. This development once again ties back to the confrontation between Boruto and Kawaki shown at the very beginning of the series, raising the possibility that Kawaki was fighting Momoshiki rather than Boruto himself. Regardless, Boruto’s latest power-up is a significant one, but it also sets the stage for dangerous, unresolved threats to the future of the shinobi world.

