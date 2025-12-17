Chainsaw Man Is About To Get Even Crazier With A Twist Everyone Saw Coming

Chainsaw Man has entered what’s presumably its final fight, and it’s as wild as one would expect; between the constant, ludicrous escalation of the fight and Denji and Yoru’s increasingly ridiculous power-ups, the fight is already far more chaotic than part 1’s finale, and it’s only going to get bigger from here.

Chainsaw Man part 2’s final fight keeps finding new means of escalation, and it reached a new peak with a massive twist in chapter #223. Granted, that twist was one many fans had predicted, even if it was mostly in jest, but the fact that it’s happening at all showcases just how over-the-top the final battle is poised to become.

Chainsaw Man Sets Up Its Craziest Plot Twist Yet

Chainsaw Man chapter #223 picked up where chapter #222 left off, with Denji using his new form of Denji Man to fight Yoru on equal footing. Denji’s first plan had him take some of Yoru’s Devil minions hostage as a suit of armor, with him then threatening to eat them one by one until she gave Asa her body back.

Naturally, all of that only angered Yoru, and chapter #223 ended with a shot of the moon cracking underneath the American flag; Yoru believes she owns everything in the United States, so that means that shot is suggesting that Yoru is about to weaponize the moon under the logic that America owns it because of the American flag planted there.

Yoru weaponizing the moon had been a popular theory for months, but it was mostly brought up as a joke to make fun of how ridiculous her powers had become. The fact that it ended up being true showcases just how crazy Chainsaw Man’s latest battle has become, of course, and there’s no telling where it will go from here.

Chainsaw Man’s Big Twist Means It Has To Be In Its Endgame

Yoru weaponizing the moon is an insane twist, and it makes it clearer than ever that Chainsaw Man is in its endgame. There’s no denying that Chainsaw Man part 2 is ending soon, but there’s been debate over whether that would mean the end of the manga or if it would simply make way for a hypothetical third part.

An argument in favor of the manga ending has been the constant escalation of destruction and stakes, as it has gradually reached a point where there isn’t anywhere else the story could logically go. Naturally, Yoru destroying the moon only further exacerbates that point, so it would make sense for this to be part of Chainsaw Man’s final act.

Granted, there are plenty of loose story threads that haven’t been resolved, but there’s still time for at least some sort of resolution to it all. Either way, the massive escalation of Yoru weaponizing the moon makes it clear that Chainsaw Man is entering its endgame, and hopefully, it will be plenty of fun to watch play out.