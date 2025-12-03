Chainsaw Man Finally Gives Its Hero A Major Upgrade, And It’s Amazing

Anyone who’s caught up with Chainsaw Man will know that the story is in its final stretch with Denji’s fight with Yoru; whether it will be the end of the entire story or a prelude to a hypothetical third part is unclear, but at the very least, part 2 should be over fairly soon.

Chainsaw Man part 2 might be coming to a close, but at the very least, the story will go out with a bang, as amidst the chaos of the fight with Yoru, Denji has finally gotten a major upgrade for the first time in the manga’s history, and it’s nothing short of perfection as the series heads towards its climax.

How Chainsaw Man Gave Denji The Ultimate Power-Up

In Chainsaw Man chapter #222, Pochita was left incapacitated following Yoru’s devastating Nuclear Punch, but Denji still had plenty of strength left. Rather than take on his Chainsaw Man form, though, Denji took on a new form that gave him Pochita’s powers while still putting him in control, a form that, based on the chapter title, is called “Denji Man”.

While Denji Man greatly overlaps with Pochita’s Hero of Hell form, the overall design is not only sleeker, but it also looks slightly more human, with more intact arms and visible eyes. As Denji Man is Denji channeling Pochita’s full power, it makes sense for it to have a more human appearance, and it accomplished that while still looking incredible.

The best part about Denji Man, however, is what led to its debut; as Yoru tried to weaponize Pochita, Denji tricked Yoru into losing a game of rock-paper-scissors, so not only did Denji beat Yoru at her own game, but he did so by reaffirming his humanity and independence, which is probably why Denji Man looks the way it does.

Denji Man Is The Perfect Counter To Chainsaw Man’s Final Villain

Above all else, Denji Man is a great addition to Chainsaw Man’s story because of how much it counters Yoru. As previously stated, Denji countered the nonsense that Yoru’s powers are built upon with his own brand of nonsense, so if that’s combined with Pochita’s strength, the result is a form that can keep up with Yoru in every regard.

The arrival of Denji Man can also do a lot to make the final fight truly stand out; while Pochita usually fights by overwhelming opponents with his raw power, Denji typically finds absurd yet creative ways to fight people, so if he now has Pochita’s power, that could be taken even further for an even more thrilling climax.

The end of Chainsaw Man part 2 is coming any day now, but with how great a form Denji Man is both visually and narratively, the story is plenty poised to go out on a high note, and hopefully, it will be as over-the-top as one would expect a story like Chainsaw Man to go out.