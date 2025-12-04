The Fans Have Spoken: Chainsaw Man Part 2 Has Officially Fallen Off

One of the biggest debates surrounding Chainsaw Man has always been over the quality of part 2 and whether it’s good or bad. Arguments on both sides range from being in good faith to being undeniably biased, and even after the manga ends, there likely won’t be any end to it to speak of.

Opinions on Chainsaw Man part 2 are heavily divided, but at the very least, Shueisha has released as close to an official metric on part 2’s popularity that people can ask for. Naturally, even that is somewhat subjective, but for any supporters of part 2, it likely doesn’t paint as good a picture of its success as they hoped for.

Chainsaw Man’s Popularity Poll Proves Part 2 Is Failing

The results for Chainsaw Man’s third official popularity poll have finally been revealed; naturally, characters like Denji, Makima, and Reze ranked highly in the poll, but surprisingly, Asa was the only character from part 2 to rank in the top 10 at tenth place, and including her, only four part 2 characters—Nayuta, Yoru, and Li’l D—placed in the top 20.

Chainsaw Man part 2 has been running even longer than part 1, and many characters from part 1 aren’t even so much as referenced anymore, so if, after all of that, part 2’s cast still doesn’t resonate with people in the same way as part 1’s, then it’s proof positive that part 2 is a step down from part 1.

Much of the popularity poll was likely skewed by the success of the Chainsaw Man movie, as not only did Reze win first place, but she had more than twice as many votes as Makima. Even so, the disparity between the different casts is undeniable, and it’s hard to imagine all of it stemming from recency bias.

Why Chainsaw Man Part 2 Isn’t Working For Fans

It’s hard to deny that Chainsaw Man part 2 has fallen off, and it’s easy to see why. While there are isolated moments of great action and heart, between the slow pacing, some controversial story decisions, and some very divisive character writing, it’s easy to see part 2 as having more lows than highs, even after so many years.

Naturally, the new characters suffer the most from this; aside from Asa and Yoru, most of part 2’s cast is often left with little development or overall relevance, so as part 2 goes on, many fans end up just wanting the older characters back, especially when there isn’t a good reason why characters like Kishibe and Reze suddenly disappeared.

Many of the criticisms levied at Chainsaw Man part 2 are overblown, as there are plenty of elements that even outshine part 1, but it’s hardly the follow-up to part 1 that people were hoping for, and thanks to the popularity poll, it’s impossible to deny that part 2 is fundamentally flawed in a way that part 1 wasn’t.