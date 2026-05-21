One Piece Director Shares Spicy Take on Black Clover Finale

In the shonen world, some stories have become legendary, with the tales of Asta and Monkey D. Luffy easily fitting the bill. With Black Clover bringing its story to an end earlier this year, one of the biggest anime directors working today has taken the chance to share their thoughts on the grand finale. Henry Thurlow has been a major part of the One Piece franchise, acting as an animation director on several of the biggest episodes of the series, and is, obviously, a big fan of all things anime. Most recently, the creative mind shared his controversial thoughts on the conclusion of Asta’s quest to become wizard king.

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Thurlow has been documenting his reading of Black Clover’s manga since October of last year, and has finally caught up on the entirety of the shonen series from creator Yuki Tabata. To start, the One Piece director revealed a milquetoast review of the shonen series, “Finished reading the Black Clover manga so I guess it’s time to revisit (and conclude) this thread. Here’s my honest opinion of the ending: I was aight. Not bad. Not great. It worked. It’s fine. I will say… I need an epilogue chapter with Asta X Noelle or I’ll be annoyed. What I liked is that they concluded all the plot points and gave almost every character a nice little epilogue. I appreciate how Black Clover actually *used* all their characters, and the final chapter was no exception. Overall satisfying ending… but…”

Straw Hats Vs. Wizards

Toei & Pierrot

Thurlow went deeper into his problems with Black Clover’s grand finale, holding back no punches, “The final arc’s pacing was *very* fast, as were the final few chapters & there was no “twist” in the story like most of the arcs had. The battles simply came to an end, and that was that & again, we *need* some closure w/ Noelle or that will be a big miss.” While the Black Clover manga has ended, anime fans won’t be waiting too much longer to see new episodes of the anime adaptation arrive. The magical shonen series is preparing to return this fall, marking the first time that the series has released new episodes since 2021.

For those who don’t know, anime director Henry Thurlow is known for being a part of some major anime projects outside of the Grand Line. Specifically, the animator has worked on the likes of Attack on Titan, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Naruto: Shippuden, Pokemon, Tokyo Ghoul, and many more. On top of working on the One Piece television series, Henry also had a major hand in bringing to life One Piece Film: Red, the now classic movie that introduced Shanks’ daughter to Eiichiro Oda’s masterpiece. As of the writing of this article, Black Clover has not confirmed that an epilogue chapter will be released, so Thurlow might not get what he is hoping for.

What do you think of Henry Thurlow’s review of Black Clover’s final arc? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

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