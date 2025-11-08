Demon Slayer’s Next Movie Will Finally Solve The Anime’s Worst Inosuke Problem

Demon Slayer‘s next movie will solve the anime’s most frustrating Inosuke problem, but it might be too little, too late. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is taking the box office by storm, raking in $670 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo) — and it’s still playing in theaters. The first of three films that will adapt the manga’s Final Battle arc, Infinity Castle shows the aftermath of the Demon Slayer Corps being dropped into Muzan Kibutsuji’s pocket dimension at the end of the Hashira Training arc.

Demon Slayer‘s new movie concludes with Tanjiro and Giyu defeating Upper Rank Three, but there’s still a ways to go before the characters finally confront the anime’s Big Bad. Upper Rank Two and Upper Rank One remain in play. The next Demon Slayer film is likely to see the characters taking on both. Those familiar with Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga have an idea of what’s coming, and they know there’s plenty more action on the horizon. There’s also a chance to see a new side of Inosuke, which will solve a long-running problem in the manga and anime.

Demon Slayer’s Next Movie Will Finally Give Inosuke Much-Needed Emotional Depth

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Inosuke is a fan-favorite Demon Slayer character, but he’s far from the most emotionally complex of the show’s leads. Hard-headed and prone to outbursts, Inosuke ramps up the energy of every scene he’s in. He’s incredibly fun to follow, especially since he often provides comic relief, even in dire situations. That said, Inosuke rarely shows enough vulnerability to make him relatable. His friendship with Tanjiro is sweet, but it doesn’t do enough to make the character feel fully formed.

Warning: SPOILERS below for the end of the Demon Slayer manga.

Inosuke often feels like a caricature rather than a layered human being, but that’s set to change in Infinity Castle‘s sequel. Assuming it follows the manga (and it’s yet to let us down in that regard), the anime’s next chapter will pit Inosuke and Kanao against Doma, better known as Upper Rank Two. During this fight, Inosuke realizes that Doma is the demon responsible for his mother’s death. Despite assuming he didn’t have a mother or that she abandoned him, he learns that she fought for him until the end.

These revelations lead to Inosuke’s most vulnerable moments in the story, allowing him to express a wider range of emotions as he grapples with his grief. We don’t often see this from the character, so it’s a nice change of pace. The loss of Shinobu adds to it, proving that Inosuke cares far more about the people around him than he lets on. This level of depth makes the character even better, and it’s a shame it arrives so far into the story.

The Anime’s Upcoming Inosuke Fix Is Better Late Than Never

Inosuke is often relegated to comic relief — Infinity Castle ends with him poking his Kasugai Crow and gleefully demanding it take him to the strongest demon — so it’s refreshing to see a more serious approach to the character. While the anime puts him in grave circumstances on occasion, he rarely responds with true emotion. His fearless and competitive nature usually takes center stage instead, painting a picture of a character who’s rarely bothered by the danger so prevalent throughout the series.

This makes Inosuke entertaining, but it ensures it’s difficult for viewers to step into his shoes. We can relate to Tanjiro’s unwavering empathy and Zenitsu’s anxieties, but it’s much harder to connect with Inosuke on an emotional level. This changes when we finally see him vulnerable. It doesn’t happen early enough to benefit the anime in its entirety, but it’s lucky it happens before the ending. This fix will make viewers even more invested in Inosuke’s fate as the final battle unfolds.

Demon Slayer’s Worst Inosuke Problem Is Part Of A Bigger Character Trend

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

It’s one of the worst examples of it, but Demon Slayer‘s Inosuke problem is indicative of a larger character trend. While none of the anime’s major players are poorly written, they do tend to be defined by a few key traits. Their behavior rarely diverges from the qualities assigned to them, often making them feel predictable at times. We can count on Tanjiro to do the right thing and sympathize with the enemy, even in his darkest moments, just as we can expect Zenitsu to panic and overreact when faced with danger.

Of course, this makes it satisfying when these characters do actually step out of their lanes, just as Inosuke will in the next Demon Slayer movie. It may not happen often enough, and we may wish it happened sooner, but the rarity of it will make it hit harder. And Inosuke won’t be the only character who makes the upcoming Doma fight a tearjerker. Honestly, fans should come with tissues on-hand.

What are you excited to see in the next Demon Slayer movie?