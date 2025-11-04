Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Might Crack $1 Billion at The Box Office (And Here’s How)

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has easily charged its way to becoming the biggest anime movie of the year since it hit theaters worldwide earlier this year. Hot on the heels of the previous theatrical releases from Studio Ufotable, Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps’ adventure in Muzan’s lair has already passed over $650 million USD. While the theatrical run has already ended in Japan and is inching toward its conclusion in the States, there’s still some serious gas in the tank for this anime juggernaut. Thanks to an upcoming release, Demon Slayer might just do the impossible and roar past $1 billion USD at the box office.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not every movie that releases worldwide is destined to release in China, especially with the country often clamping down on what can be shown on the silver screen. In a surprise move, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has beaten the odds and is preparing to release in the Asian nation. Landing in China on November 14th, the news broke thanks to Demon Slayer’s biggest movie receiving its own Chinese social media account, wherein the shonen franchise revealed the shocking news. Maoyan Pictures will release the film in China, and while it’s far from a confirmation that the anime film will pass $1 billion USD at the box office, it’s a major step in the right direction.

Will Demon Slayer Defeat Demon Slayer Again?

Ufotable

As anime fans know, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle isn’t the end of the shonen anime adaptation. There remain two more movies that will be released as part of this theatrical trilogy, and while neither has revealed much in the way of their titles or release windows, it’s entirely possible that they could surpass the first entry in this series. Anime is continuing to grow at wild rates, and Demon Slayer has been a giant part of this expansion. Whenever these additional films hit theaters, it’s possible that they could each receive a billion in box office bucks.

Unfortunately for anime fans, Demon Slayer’s film trilogy might just be the last time we experience the Hashira on the screen. The original shonen series ended in 2020, giving Tanjiro and his allies a fairly conclusive finale. Ever since this last chapter release, creator Koyoharu Gotouge hasn’t hinted at the series returning with a sequel and/or spin-off, though it would surely be welcome by shonen fans worldwide if new stories erupted from this universe.

While Infinity Castle might be the biggest anime film of all time, it isn’t the only movie to hit it big in 2025. Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc isn’t on track to overtake Tanjiro and company, but Denji’s recent theatrical outing was number one at the box office for its opening weekend in North America. Anime is continuing to grow worldwide, and it could hit the point where far more films, such as Demon Slayer, pass the $1 billion mark.

What do you think of Demon Slayer’s meteoric run? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!