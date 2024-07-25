Dragon Ball Super Short Proves Moro’s Arc Needs an Anime ASAP

Dragon Ball is in a bit of a slump. This fall, the franchise will return to television with Dragon Ball Daima, but the series has been quiet as of late. From its manga to its anime, Dragon Ball has fans wanting, so artists are stepping up to fill the hole. That is why Dragon Ball Super just saw its Moro arc come to life, and the anime short is going viral.

As you can see below, the tribute comes courtesy of DVINCHY over on YouTube. The fan-animator felt it was time to honor Dragon Ball Super with a little short. Looking to the Moro arc, the Dragon Ball fan brought Goku’s fight against the foe to life, and it proves Moro is an absolute beast.

I mean, honestly? Moro is a serious threat. You can imagine the kind of battle Moro would have with Jiren if given the chance. And now, DVINCHY is showing how Goku’s throw down with the baddie could work on screen.

From the fight choreography to its pacing, this Dragon Ball Super short proves the Moro arc is perfect for an anime. After all, the anime never got the chance to adapt this arc as it hit the manga once the Tournament of Power ended. In fact, the Dragon Ball Super manga has a few arcs that never made it to the anime. Still, no word has been given on Dragon Ball Super ever returning to television. The show ended to accommodate the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie, and since then, the title has been shelved. But thanks to fans like DVINCHY, the series is living on regardless.

“Having defeated Boo, Goku is starting to get bored with his life on Earth. His wife, Chi-chi, wants him to get a job, but all he wants to do is train and fight stronger enemies. Elsewhere in the universe, the God of Destruction, Beerus, and his attendant Whis are traveling from planet to planet in search of food and entertainment. After blowing up some hapless victims, Beerus is reminded of a man from his dreams with the moniker “Super Saiyan God,” or something like that… The God of Destruction sets his sights on Earth to track down this mysterious man! Maybe this will give Goku something to do?”

