Dragon Ball Gives Frieza a New Transformation (And Its Not What You Might Expect)

Dragon Ball fans are waiting for a return of both the manga series and the anime adaptation for quite a few reasons. One major aspect that fans are hoping to see brought to life is Frieza’s latest ultimate transformation, Black Frieza, which was introduced during the manga’s Granolah The Survivor Arc. With this form having yet to appear in any anime format, it appears that the alien despot that blew up Planet Vegeta is receiving yet another power boost and with it, a brand new look.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 debuted on video game platforms nearly a decade ago in 2016. Still, this fact hasn’t stopped Bandai Namco Entertainment from expanding on this time-traveling aspect of the shonen franchise. The next DLC for the role-playing fighting game arrives on October 30th, titled “Future Saga Chapter 3,” and is bringing Frieza back to the forefront to wreak havoc. While Black Frieza isn’t making an appearance in the game, the shonen villain is getting an upgrade all the same. Dubbed “Golden Frieza – Ultra Supervillain,” the new form builds upon the ‘supervillain’ transformation that various characters have employed in their battles against the Time Patrol. To date, villains like Broly, Cell, Janemba, Kid Buu, and Omega Shenron have received this boost, and now, it’s Frieza’s turn. You can check out the debut of this villainous upgrade in the latest Future Saga Chapter 3 trailer below.

What is “Supervillain” in Dragon Ball?

The “supervillain” transformation has been a part of the Xenoverse since the arrival of the second game of the series, granting users a power-up with a purple aura coming with it. For Frieza’s latest take on the form, it appears as though the alien despot has received it thanks to the villainous scientist known as Fuu, gaining even more power thanks to wishing on the dragon balls. It’s doubtful we’ll see this form arrive in proper continuity, though with Dragon Ball Daima making several elements from Dragon Ball GT canon, it seems as though anything can happen with the Z-Fighters these days.

As of the writing of this article, an official return of the Dragon Ball franchise via a new anime series or the manga’s long-awaited comeback have yet to be confirmed. While the Akira Toriyama series won’t have a place at this December’s Jump Festa, Goku and company are planning a big event for 2026. Titled “Dragon Ball Genki Dama Festival,” the event is promising some major announcements surrounding the franchise, leaving many fans crossing their fingers for some juicy tidbits.

For those unfamiliar with “Black Frieza,” the shonen villain achieved this transformation thanks to discovering a Hyperbolic Time Chamber, spending years in the reality training his body. Arriving with this new form in tow, Frieza not only killed Gas with one blow, but the antagonist defeated both Ultra Instinct Goku and Ultra Ego Vegeta with one blow. Now that the alien warlord is the strongest being in the universe, defeating Frieza is going to be no easy task.

