Fans Have Officially Declared the Chainsaw Man Movie Better Than Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Chainsaw Man movie, following its initial release in Japan in early September, has finally hit U.S. theaters, and its reception has resulted in a far better rating than Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle among fans. Adapting the next direct arc from the series, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, was the second most anticipated anime film of the year after Demon Slayer. Once again, MAPPA Studio has elevated the source material, even more so in this arc’s cinematic adaptation. The result is that the Chainsaw Man movie has surprisingly surpassed Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle by miles in ratings on the most popular anime fan community website, MyAnimeList.

Just a few days after its release, as of this writing, the Chainsaw Man movie currently holds a 9.17 rating on MyAnimeList, with over 190,000 members and counting. Not only has it outperformed Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, which stands at 8.73 with more than 280,000 ratings, but it has also dethroned one of the site’s long-standing top entries, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, which holds a 9.10 rating. This achievement has secured the Chainsaw Man movie the position of the second-highest-rated anime of all time on the platform. If the current momentum continues, it may even claim the title of the highest-rated anime ever.

'CHAINSAW MAN the Movie -Reze Arc-' has bumped up to being the 2nd highest-rated Anime of all-time on MyAnimeList at 9.13 https://t.co/MKadOJJH8y pic.twitter.com/j2sXnzCjt0 — Anime Updates (@animeupdates__) October 25, 2025

MyAnimeList has long been one of the most engaging platforms for anime and manga fans, with real viewers using it to track, rate, and discuss their favorite titles. The site’s ratings are widely regarded as genuine, and therefore, the Chainsaw Man movie receiving a far better rating than the Demon Slayer movie almost makes it official that the former is better than Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. This isn’t an overstatement, as the Demon Slayer movie’s pacing and narrative flow make it feel more like binge-watching an anime season than watching a cinematic experience. In contrast, the Chainsaw Man movie is properly structured, giving it the feel of a true film rather than a bunch of anime episodes compiled together.

Adapting a smaller arc into a movie format works exceptionally well for the Chainsaw Man film, as the studio managed to enhance the source material without cutting any significant content. In comparison, to adjust the pacing of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, there were minor cuts here and there. While Chainsaw Man may not ever surpass Demon Slayer’s record-breaking box office performance, the anime community has clearly decided that it stands as a far better anime movie. Moreover, with Chainsaw Man movie’s rising rating, it could soon challenge Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End to become the highest-rated anime of all time.

