10 Best Anime Of Fall 2025, Ranked

Fall 2025 is coming to a close, and with it, another fantastic season of anime. There weren’t as many heavy-hitters as in previous seasons, but there were still plenty of great shows to watch, and overall, the lineup for the season did a fantastic job of closing out the year on a high note.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even if previous seasons had stronger hits to them, between the return of old favorites and new titles that made a name for themselves, fall 2025 was an incredible season of anime in its own right, and that’s impossible to deny when looking at some of the strongest shows the season had to offer.

10) My Status As An Assassin Obviously Exceeds The Hero’s

In Sunrise’s My Status As an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s, a class of high schoolers is brought to the world of Morigan to help them fight the demon king, and surprisingly, Akira Oda’s status as the Assassin makes him even more powerful than the Hero, and he uses that to conduct his own secret missions to protect the world.

While My Status As an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s has many typical isekai cliches, the way it plays everything so straight makes it surprisingly fun to watch, especially with its great animation and art style. The series feels more like an old-school isekai than the more modern sort, and that’s a big part of why it’s been so great.

9) Digimon Beatbreak

Toei Animation’s Digimon Beatbreak is the 10th installment in the Digimon anime franchise. In a future built around AI devices called Sapotama and their emotion-based fuel e-pulse, Digimon are constantly born from out-of-control emotions and kill people to feast on their e-pulse, and it falls on Cleaners like Tomoro Tenma and his partner Gekkomon to stop them.

A lot was riding on Digimon Beatbreak after Digimon Ghost Game was largely a disappointment, and between its fun cast, great fight scenes, and engaging deconstruction of Digimon’s tropes, it’s more than lived up to its hype. The series is still in its early stages, but sure enough, it’s bound to go down as a legend.

8) This Monster Wants To Eat Me

In Studio Lings’ This Monster Wants to Eat Me, Hinako Yaotose has given up on life since losing her family in an accident, so she thinks she’s found salvation when a mermaid named Shiori Oumi says she wants to eat her before other yokai can, but things end up being far more complicated than she would have thought.

This Monster Wants to Eat Me excels at combining gripping horror with heartfelt drama about depression and PTSD, and doing so with a yuri theme adds even more charm to it. The Summer Hikaru Died was a major hit for similar reasons, and it’s easy to see why fans of one would be impressed with the other.

7) May I Ask For One Final Thing?

Liden Films’ May I Ask for One Final Thing? opens with the otome game cliche of the alleged villainess being humiliated by having her engagement publicly annulled. Unlike her contemporaries, however, Scarlet El Vandimion is actually a bloodthirsty punk, and she uses the situation to beat up every annoying person she’d been forced to deal with for so many years.

With a hilarious premise that takes itself just seriously enough not to be a complete farce, May I Ask for One Final Thing? is an incredibly fun anime that gets by largely on how unbelievably cool its hero can be. Villainess anime are still incredibly popular, and as far as parodies go, this is easily one of the best around.

6) Ranma ½ Season 2

MAPPA’s Ranma ½ stars Ranma Saotome, a young martial artist forced into an engagement with the abrasive tomboy Akane Tendo, and between their general selfishness, the multitude of other people in love with them, and Ranma being cursed to turn into a girl whenever he’s splashed with water, a relationship is far easier said than done.

Ranma ½’s revival was already a major hit with its first season, and sure enough, season 2 was the perfect follow-up with all the same great action and comedy, complemented by an even larger cast of lovable misfits. It’s easily one of the best anime revivals around, and hopefully, it won’t be ending anytime soon.

5) Sanda

Science Saru’s Sanda takes place in a dystopian Japan where children have every aspect of their lives controlled by the government, and the only one who can bring them hope is Kazushige Sanda, who has the power to turn into Santa Claus and bring Christmas joy to a world that’s forgotten the meaning of Christmas and various other holidays.

Not only does Sanda have all the incredibly creative animation that’s to be expected of Science Saru, but with the surreal, yet heartwarming, coming-of-age story going along with it, it’s always fun to watch, no matter how weird it gets. Sanda is the second work from Beastars’ Paru Itagaki, and it’s possibly even more unhinged in the best of ways.

4) Record Of Ragnarok Season 3

In Yumeta Company and Maru Animation’s Record of Ragnarok, all the universe’s gods have decided to erase humanity, but the Valkyrie Brunhilde, opposed to the decision, challenges the 12 strongest gods to fight history’s 12 strongest humans in a tournament called Ragnarok, giving humanity a chance to survive and the gods a chance to definitively prove their superiority.

Record of Ragnarok returned with its third season in December, and not only is the story as fun as ever, but surprisingly, the quality of the animation has finally evolved to a level that can support its writing and action. Record of Ragnarok was always an anime that deserved far better, and hopefully, this won’t be a one-time thing.

3) Spy X Family Season 3

In Wit Studio’s Spy x Family, master spy Twilight must start a family to get close to someone who could potentially start a war. The people he chooses as his wife and daughter, however, are an assassin and a telepath, respectively, and the daughter, Anya, is the only one ever aware of what everyone is truly up to.

Spy X Family is back with its third season, and not only is it as funny and well-animated as ever, but the drama and heart have never been more palpable and relatable, especially with Loid’s tragic backstory. Spy X Family has always been a massive hit, but season 3 might be what truly elevates it to being a modern masterpiece.

2) Umamusume: Cinderella Gray

CygamesPictures’ Umamusume: Cinderella Gray is a prequel to the iconic Umamusume: Pretty Derby franchise. The series tells the story of how recurring character Oguri Cap went from a country underdog to one of the greatest racers in the history of Umamusume, a road that, unfortunately, was filled with plenty of trials and hardship.

Umamusume: Cinderella Gray returned with its second half this fall, and sure enough, it still succeeds as an amazing sports drama with even greater character writing and animation than what was seen in the first half. Umamusume took the world by storm in 2025, and overall, it’s great that Cinderella Gray could be a part of that.

1) My Hero Academia: Final Season

In Bones Film’s My Hero Academia, Izuku Midoriya dreams of becoming a hero, despite being born without any powers, and after a chance meeting with his idol, All Might, Izuku will finally get a chance to prove that he has what it takes not just to be a hero, but to be the greatest hero of them all.

Fall 2025 saw the premiere of My Hero Academia’s final season, appropriately called My Hero Academia: Final Season, and with its stellar animation and emotionally cathartic writing, it was a truly phenomenal finale. My Hero Academia’s ending will always cement it as a legend, and that makes its final season the best anime of fall 2025, by far.