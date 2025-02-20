Gundam Studio Has a Huge Isekai Anime Hit Coming This Fall

Play video

It looks like even the studio behind Gundam, Code Geass, and many other major franchises has a new Isekai anime on the way as My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s is making its official anime adaptation debut later this Fall. Isekai anime have been making a comeback in the past year with new angles that showcase a new kind of spin on the popular light novel subgenre. But it’s also getting to the point where we’re getting to see so many Isekai anime each year, that these franchises are starting to spin all the way back around to offering more traditional affairs through brand new fantasy worlds.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s originally began as a series of light novels from Matsuri Akai and Tozai for publisher Shosetsuka ni Naro in 2017, but is now going to make its highly anticipated anime debut later this October. With animation produced by Sunrise (the anime studio behind hits like Mobile Suit Gundam, Inuyasha and more), you can check out the first trailer showing off the new anime in motion in the video above. For a closer look at the upcoming anime, you can also check out the poster for My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s below.

Sunrise

What to Know for My Status as an Assassin Anime

My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s is currently scheduled to release some time in October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. Noboyoshi Habara will be directing the new anime for Sunrise (with TMS Entertainment producing) with Kunihiko Okada in charge of the scripts, Hirona Okada and Kaori Saito designing the characters, Masahiro Yamane designing the monsters, and Satoshi Igarashi is composing the music. Along with the confirmation of the staff, the first members of the voice cast have been announced as well.

My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s will be starring Takeo Otsuka as Akira Oda and Saku Mizuno as Amelia Rosequartz, the main duo at the center of the new series that are being highlighted in this announcement trailer and poster. As the anime gets closer to its launch later this Fall, fans will steadily be introduced to more of the characters that will be in the mix with this new series.

How are you liking the like of the My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!