Jujutsu Kaisen Artist Returns With New Look at the Sequel’s Coolest Icon After Finale

Jujutsu Kaisen might have ended its story with the end of its official sequel series earlier this Spring, but the artist behind Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo has returned with a new look at the sequel’s coolest character. Jujutsu Kaisen might have ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2024, but creator Gege Akutami returned to the magazine late last year with an official sequel series set decades after the events of that original story. And with it introduced aliens and other wild ideas to the franchise.

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Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo was written by original series creator Gege Akutami, but it notably featured art from Cipher Academy creator Yuji Iwasaki instead. Through the sequel fans have gotten to see a new group of characters fighting with the next generation of Cursed Techniques, and also got to see the new strongest fighter, Dabura. And Iwasaki returned to social media this week with a fun new sketch of Dabura to help celebrate Space Day in Japan. Check it out below.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Creator Shares New Look at Dabura

Dabura was introduced to the pages of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo as the new strongest fighter of the current generation decades after the events of the original. But the big twist of the sequel is the reveal that there is an entire species of aliens who also have access to Cursed Energy and the techniques that spawn from it. The sequel only ran for about six months due to the fact it was always planned to be a short serialization, but it only raised much more questions than answers fans might have had from the events of the original series.

Regardless of where you sit with the sequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo did make a lot of waves with fans as Dabura got to be yet another prominent character in a franchise that loves its super strong characters. Dabura had yet another notable fight with Mahoraga (that became a staple of challenging the strongest fighters in the original), and ended up having what was the biggest fight of the sequel series overall. He might have been a bit underdeveloped, but there’s no beating the cool factor. It’s why he’s such a fan favorite.

What’s Next for Jujutsu Kaisen?

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Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo wrapped up its run earlier this year, and Gege Akutami confirmed it would be the total end of the story. But while the story is over, we’re going to see much more from the franchise in the immediate future as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 is now in the works with Studio MAPPA. A release window or date has yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing, but it’s going to be picking up from all of the explosive events that fans got to see in action earlier this year.

The anime adaptation is now in the midst of its penultimate arc, but there’s no telling how Jujutsu Kaisen is going to approach its future. It’s possible that whenever it does eventually come to an end that Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo might be coming after. The series already got a brief adaptation with a special trailer hyping up the manga release, so it’s clear that there’s already a ton of interest in making it happen. It’s just a matter of waiting for it.