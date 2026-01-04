Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Brings Back the Queen of Curses in the Most Exciting Way

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo continues its short run into 2026 and is steadily approaching its end. In the process, however, the series has begun reintroducing iconic elements from the original story, with its latest chapter bringing back the Queen of Curses. As tensions between the Simurains and humans escalate to a point where conflict is unavoidable, the story delivers not one but two compelling battles. While no one expected Yuka to hold her ground against Dabura, she shocks everyone by revealing her ability to harbor the power of the Ten Shadows, summoning Mahoraga, one of the most iconic elements of the series.

Meanwhile, another unexpected battle between Maru and Tsurugi, two characters who arguably share the closest bond in the narrative, takes a dramatic turn. In Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 17, titled “Chaos and Harmony”, although Maru overwhelms Tsurugi with his cursed techniques and combat prowess, Tsurugi manages to summon the Queen of Curses, Rika, from the ring passed down by Yuta. It is revealed that Yuta personally asked Rika to protect his grandchildren, and despite her reluctance, especially since Tsurugi resembles Maki, implying Rika’s jealousy over Yuta’s marriage, the Queen of Curses ultimately takes over Tsurugi’s body, completely shifting the tide of the duel.

The Queen of Curses Is Back in the Best Way Possible

Courtesy of Shueisha

The Queen of Curses’ return in the sequel is not simply about her fighting alongside Tsurugi and supporting him in battle; instead, Rika fully takes over his body. This is made clear when Tsurugi’s head is completely replaced by Rika’s, while his body remains human. Rika emerges at the moment Tsurugi is on the verge of death, asking him to say “accept” before assuming control. She makes it clear that she does not want to help him, especially because Tsurugi resembles Maki, but does so solely because Yuta asked her to. The moment Rika takes over, Tsurugi immediately strikes Maru, sending him flying with overwhelming force.

Since Rika functions as an external storage imbued with cursed energy, this transformation greatly amplifies Tsurugi’s physical abilities, particularly because he lacks an inherited cursed technique. With this change, Rika may even be able to use Yuta’s iconic copy technique, potentially allowing Tsurugi to turn Maru’s own technique against him. As Modulo continues its trend of reintroducing iconic elements from the original series, fans may see even more returns like this. Bringing back Rika in this way feels like the best possible execution, as it not only highlights the Queen of Curses’ immense power but also reinforces her dynamic with Tsurugi, making Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo feel more familiar than ever.

