Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Preps Sukuna vs. Rika, the Queen of Curses

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga is getting ready for its fight between the King and Queen of Curses with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! Jujutsu Kaisen is currently working its way through a new phase of the Shinjuku Showdown arc as Yuji Itadori and the other sorcerers are quickly running out of options for ways to defeat Sukuna. As the King of Curses grows more powerful with each second and quickly eliminating all of their efforts against him, the newest chapter of the series is getting ready for one of the manga's potentially biggest fights in the series yet.

The previous chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen saw Yuji and Higuruma giving everything they had for one final attempt to use the Executioner's Sword on Sukuna, and it's unfortunately revealed that it wasn't as successful as they hoped despite Higuruma giving up his life for the effort. But as the options continue to narrow even further with the newest chapter of the series, Yuta Okkotsu returned to the battlefield with the final moments teasing that Sukuna will be facing off against Rika with their first big fight.

(Photo: Shueisha)

JJK: Who Wins Sukuna vs. Rika?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 248 sees Yuji and Higuruma fail in their plan to defeat Sukuna, and Sukuna is angered over the fact that Yuji still refuses to give up. Thus he decides to move forward with Kenjaku's plan of uniting the Culling Game mass with Tengen, and it seems like all hope is lost from that point on. But as the chapter comes to an end, Yuta arrives on the scene with the implication that he was able to defeat Kenjaku in their previous confrontation that happened off-screen. Now it's going to be a full on fight between the two.

Rika has been touted as the Queen of Curses due to her strength, but there are a few questions about whether or not she can actually defeat Sukuna. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 ended with Rika fading away as Rika Orimoto's spirit was put to rest, and Yuta needed to work for the next year to get back to his Special Grade status. It's yet to be confirmed how this connection with Rika's curse has held up even after Rika's passing, so it's also yet to be confirmed if she'll have enough strength to match Sukuna let alone overpower him.

Who do you think will win the fight between Sukuna and Rika? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!