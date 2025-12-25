Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Finally Answers the Question We’ve Been Asking

Jujutsu Kaisen’s sequel, which began in September this year, has been one of the strongest manga releases of the year, serving as a direct continuation of the original series. With many fans dissatisfied with the original manga’s ending, the sequel has acted as a guidebook of sorts, addressing the unanswered questions readers were left with. While it establishes its own narrative, the series is built on the foundation laid by the original manga. By confirming that Yuta and Maki became a couple and that their grandchildren are the main characters of the sequel, it has answered some long-standing questions while simultaneously raising many new ones.

Given that Yuta and Maki are both prodigies and that a sorcerer’s power can be considered somewhat inherited, it was natural for fans to wonder what kind of character their child would be. While the sequel itself does not directly address this, as Yuka and Tsurugi’s parents are notably absent, the manga has confirmed that Yuta and Maki had a son named Iori. This information comes from the extra details included in Volume 1 of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, which is set to be released on January 5, 2026.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Answers the Whereabouts of Yuta and Maki’s Son

OKKOTSU FAMILY AGE CHART

Maki was 77 when she died & Yuta 79



Translation: @BocchiTheCrock2

Typeset: @StellarSaber01 pic.twitter.com/AYVGKIVSoY — Myamura (@Go_Jover) December 23, 2025

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Volume 1 is currently available for pre-order, though it will initially release only in Japanese. While the English edition is still some time away, the extra content from the first volume has already begun circulating online. A well-known and credible X account, @Go_Jover, that regularly shares Jujutsu Kaisen information, has revealed details from this additional material. Among several miscellaneous notes, the extra content confirms information about the Okkotsu family tree, beginning with Yuta and Maki. It reveals that their son, Iori, was born in 2031. Furthermore, it is stated that Iori later married a woman named Mifuyu, though no further details about her are provided.

However, one particularly intriguing detail reveals that Iori disappeared following Yuka’s birth. While there is no confirmation explaining why this happened, Gege Akutami is known for giving meaning to even the smallest details, suggesting that Iori’s disappearance may be addressed in upcoming chapters. Considering the current state of the manga, which places Yuka in serious danger, it is possible that Iori, who may have never seen his daughter, could make an appearance before she comes closer to death. As Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo enters its final stretch, the sequel may answer more lingering questions before its short run concludes, including those surrounding Yuji’s appearance.

