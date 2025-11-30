Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Teases the Biggest Fight Yet

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Things only continue to go downhill in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo after the latest Chapter 13. The Jujutsu world is in chaos after the sudden appearance of over 50,000 Simurians, an alien race with the same power as Jujutsu sorcerers. They are planning to resettle in Japan, but the sorcerers fear a war might break out if something goes wrong. If the worst-case scenario were to pass, they would be at a clear disadvantage due to the sheer number of the Simurians. Hence, both sides continue to work towards building mutual understanding and accommodating each other’s wishes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A peaceful coexistence between sorcerers and Simurians was almost within reach, but a major misunderstanding resulted in friction between both sides. While Cross attempted to resolve the situation on both ends, a sorcerer named Yakumaru fatally shot him. While he explained that Cross was attempting to reach out for his sword, the truth couldn’t be further from it. As the unease between both sides grows, the series teases a major battle that will decide the fate of the Jujutsu society.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Sets Up a Duel Between Dabura and Yuka

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

As Cross is on the brink of death, the situation between the sorcerers and Simurians continues to deteriorate. Dabura takes matters into his own hands and makes Yakumaru pay for what he did to Cross, getting Usami injured in the crossfire. The Simurians establish a rule that prevents the sorcerers from killing cursed spirits, something which they can’t abide by. The Simurians call these spirits curses, which also existed in their homeland, and understand their emotions, which is why they are enforcing such a law. Since the sorcerers were at fault for fatally injuring Cross, they try to abide by the rules, at least on the surface.

However, barely a month had gone by when Dabura challenged one of the sorcerers to a duel since they didn’t follow the rules. The Jujutsu society still has no luck in locating Yuji Itadori, which is why they assign Yuka Okkotsu as their representative to fight Dabura. Chapter 13 only shows a brief glimpse at Dabura’s powers, but it’s enough to prove just how terrifying he is. Just his presence froze the sorcerers with fear, and it wasn’t even a fraction of what he could do.

On the other hand, Yuka is Yuta Okkotsu’s granddaughter, a powerful special-grade sorcerer who contributed significantly to Sukuna and Kenjaku’s defeat. The series so far has only shown fights with ordinary cursed spirits and curse users, which is why this is the first time we will see the true extent of what these main characters can do. The fight is expected to commence in Chapter 14, which will be available on December 7th on the official app of Manga Plus.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!