Jujutsu Kaisen Has Exciting News For Fans Ahead of Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are all hyped for the third season’s premiere, especially since it’s the first time the anime will return after the manga’s ending in September last year. To commemorate the anime’s return in Winter 2026, the official X handle of Jujutsu Kaisen confirms that all episodes on the streaming platforms will switch to the Blu-ray & DVD versions starting December 1. Blu-ray & DVD versions are distributed separately a few months after the anime’s release, and they aren’t usually streaming on any platforms. It’s common for anime studios to broadcast episodes with dimming and ghosting that tone down the bright, flashing, or rapid effects in order to avoid viewers having seizures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This has been a common safety practice in anime ever since the infamous incident in 1997 when a Pokémon episode caused seizures in hundreds of children. Additionally, since the streaming platforms add the episodes before the Blu-ray & DVD versions are officially released, they also include the versions with dimming and ghosting. It will be the same for the anime’s Season 3 as well, although there’s always a chance that the higher quality versions will be included later on. This is why Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest surprise is the perfect opportunity for fans to rewatch the anime right before the third season’s debut.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Will Feature The Aftermath of The Shibuya Incident Arc

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The Shibuya Incident is the most brutal arc in the anime so far, and unfortunately, things will only go downhill from here on out. After the massive destruction and several casualties on top of Satoru Gojo getting sealed inside the Prison Realm, the Jujutsu society is in shambles. The Elders are doing everything Gojo was afraid of, and he isn’t even there to keep them in check. However, as soon as the battle was over, Yuta Okkotsu arrived at the scene and took matters into his own hands while promising to kill Yuji Itadori.

While the third season is being promoted as the Culling Game: Part 1, it will first adapt Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs, which feature the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident. After the anime highlights the collapse of the Jujutsu society, Kenjaku will force the sorcerers into a battle royale, which has been his main goal since the beginning. Not only will Gojo’s students have to fight newer and stronger opponents, but they will also have to find a way to free their teacher from the Prison Realm.

The anime is going all out with the promotions and has even released an early screening through the Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution film. The film features a compilation of the Shibuya Incident Arc and shows the first two episodes of the anime’s upcoming season. The film will hit the U.S. theatres on December 5th, 2025, and the tickets are currently on sale. The third season will begin airing on January 9th, 2026, and will be available on Crunchyroll and Netflix not long after the broadcast in Japan.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!