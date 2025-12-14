Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Starts Its Biggest Fight With A Twist That Will Change Everything

Despite starting fairly lighthearted, recent chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo have taken a major dramatic turn; tensions between humans and Simurians have reached an all-time high after a sorcerer shot Cross, and now Yuka must duel Dabura to avoid both an all-out war and giving the Simurians too much power over humanity.

With how Dabura has been built up as one of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, fans were immediately scrambling to figure out how Yuka could stand a chance; many people thought Yuka would reclaim Yuta’s ring and fight with Rika, but as it turns out, the actual solution was a massive twist that’s bound to change everything.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Brings Back Its Biggest Fighter For Its Biggest Fight

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo chapter #15 finally began Yuka and Dabura’s fight, and it did so in a way no one expected; the second Yuka arrived at the battleground, not only was it revealed that the true form of her cursed technique was Ten Shadows, but she immediately summoned Mahoraga to have it fight Dabura.

From the moment it was introduced, Mahoraga has been established as one of the strongest entities in all of Jujutsu Kaisen, with even Gojo and Sukuna having to put in an incredible amount of work, so seeing Yuka summon Mahoraga truly highlights both how desperate she is and how deadly an opponent Dabura is.

More than that, though, is how great it is for fans of the original series; Modulo hasn’t brought back too many characters from the original series, and while that’s been to its benefit, bringing back such a big character does wonders to emphasize the connections between the two stories, and it will be great to see more of that, going forward.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo’s Big Twist Proves It’s In The Endgame

When Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo was first announced, it was explicitly stated that it would be a short series that would only run for about three volumes, but with so little seeming to be happening, it was hard to tell just how the series would end so quickly, with some even thinking it would extend its run at some point.

It’s still unclear how Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo will end, but Yuka summoning Mahoraga to fight Dabura is an undeniably massive jump in escalation, and considering the context surrounding it, there’s no way to look at it beyond undeniable proof that Modulo is in its endgame, with the fight against Dabura being the kickoff to the climax.

Between Yuji and Mahito’s roles and the conflict with the Simurians, there’s still plenty of story that Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo has left to cover, and with Mahoraga, of all characters, being thrown into the mix, however the story ends is bound to be even bigger and better than fans could have ever imagined, and that will be great to see.