Jujutsu Kaisen Teases New Announcement in Jump Festa 2026 Ahead of Season 3

After making fans wait for more than two years, the hype around Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is greater than ever, as the anime is scheduled to be released on January 8th, 2026. The upcoming season will adapt the Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation arcs before moving on to the highly anticipated Culling Game, a battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku. The season will introduce several new characters and feature some of the most thrilling fights in the story. Fans will also learn about Yuta Okkotsu’s true motives as he returns to Japan with the intention of killing Yuji Itadori. The Culling Game is the second-to-last arc of the series, which will set up the finale and unveil the plans of Kenjaku and Ryomen Sukuna.

Since the original manga ended in September 2024, fans are anticipating an anime adaptation more than ever. In order to promote the upcoming anime season, MAPPA released a special theatrical film called Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, which featured a Shibuya Incident Arc compilation and the first two episodes of Season 3. The film has already premiered across the globe, as fans can’t stop praising the stellar visuals and thrilling fight scenes. The third season’s debut is less than a month away, but before that, the anime is teasing a new announcement during Jump Festa 2026.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Anime Will Share a New Announcement During Jump Festa 2026

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

According to @WSJ_manga, a reliable source of information for all kinds of updates regarding Shonen Jump series, the anime will share a new update on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Culling Game Arc Part 1. The Culling Game will be adapted into two parts since it is the longest arc in the manga. While the official website of Jump Festa confirmed that the franchise will be taking the stage during the event, it didn’t confirm anything about the anime news. Jump Festa is the biggest annual event held by Shueisha, featuring new announcements for anime, manga, and games, interactive exhibits, and unique merchandise that is often available only at the convention.

The two-day event focuses on several Shonen series that have been or are being published in Shueisha’s magazines, including Weekly Shonen Jump, Jump Square, V Jump, Saikyo Jump, and the online platform Shonen Jump+. Jujutsu Kaisen will take the stage on December 20th, 2025, the first day of the event. Many fans speculate that the update could be related to a new trailer or the opening and ending themes of Season 3. While it’s too soon to expect an episode count yet, we might even learn more about how MAPPA plans to divide Season 3 into two parts.

While the official website of Jump Festa didn’t tease any major announcement, it confirmed that the voices behind Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki), Megumi Fushiguro (Yuma Uchida), Yuta Okkotsu (Megumi Ogata), and Choso (Daisuke Namikawa) will be present on the stage. The cast members will discuss the upcoming season and the original manga while interacting with the visitors during the Festa.

