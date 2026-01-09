Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Hit With Unexpected Delay

Winter 2026 is off to an exciting start with the return of some of the most beloved anime series. The highly anticipated Season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen has finally made its debut and crashed Crunchyroll right after it began streaming. Fans have been anticipating the anime since the second season ended with a massive cliffhanger in December 2023, and the series is all set to explain the unanswered questions. The third season will be released in two parts as fans await details about the second part. Season 3 kicks off with the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc, where the anime features the horrifying effect the tragedy had on Yuji.

As he fights the cursed spirits by luring them out in the open, he unexpectedly encounters Yuta Okkotsu, a second-year student at Jujutsu Tech High School and a special-grade sorcerer just like Satoru Gojo. The one-hour-long premiere, which released the first couple of episodes, adapts Itadori’s Extermination Arc. The story will move on to the Perfect Extermination Arc, centering around Maki Zenin, before commencing the brutal Culling Game. The anime will drop new episodes on Crunchyroll every Thursday, while Netflix will take a while before adding the series to its platform. The official X handle of the anime released the episode schedule of Season 3, confirming a delay in the middle of the season.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Will Delay Its Episode 8

Image Courtesy of mappa

According to a post shared by the official X handle, the series will broadcast a special episode on February 19th, 2026, after releasing Episode 7. The special episode will be a recap of the events that took place in Season 3 up until Episode 7, as such a practice isn’t uncommon in anime series. It will also include newly recorded narration to explain the events that took place. Episode 8 will be released the week after, and the rest of the episodes without any more delays. Here’s a detailed look at the Season 3 schedule:

Episodes 1 and 2: January 8th

Episode 3: January 15th

Episode 4: January 22nd

Episode 5: January 29th

Episode 6: February 5th

Episode 7: February 12th

Special Episode: February 19th

Episode 8: February 26th

Episode 9: March 5th

Episode 10: March 12th

Episode 11: March 19th

Episode 12: March 26th

It’s been confirmed that the first part will release 12 episodes, ending on a cliffhanger in the middle of the Culling Game. The Culling Game is the longest arc in the manga, and will likely be fully adapted in Part 2. The anime hasn’t confirmed the episode count of Part 2, but it might be the same as the first part. While the third season begins with featuring the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc, it won’t take long before things go from bad to worse as the villain’s true goal comes to light. It’s the second final arc of the story, leaving only the Shinjuku Showdown Arc to be adapted for the story to conclude.

