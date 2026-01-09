Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Reveals Its Schedule Following the Premiere

Jujutsu Kaisen has returned with Season 3, arguably the most anticipated anime of the year. Following its premiere, the anime has shared details on how long the season will run and when new episodes will be released. Season 3 kicked off with the first two episodes dropping together, setting the stage for what lies ahead in the Culling Game arc. These episodes are not entirely new for viewers who have watched the recent Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution movie, which depicted the concluding events of the Shibuya arc and Yuji’s execution by Yuta. As such, the first two episodes largely repeat that content, with the main differences being the new opening and ending themes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the season now underway, fans who were curious about its length and release schedule have received confirmation via the anime’s official X account. The details reveal that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Part 1 will consist of a total of 12 episodes. Since the premiere included two episodes, ten more remain to be released. New episodes are scheduled to air every Thursday at 9 a.m. PT, though a few will see slight delays. Additionally, a special episode is set to be released midway through the season.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Will Release New Episodes Until the End of March

New episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will be released without any breaks until February 19, 2026. The following week will feature a special episode that serves as a recap of the seven episodes released up to February 19. This special edition will include new narration covering the overall events of the season so far. This approach is a standard practice in anime, as series often take a short break after reaching the halfway point. A recap episode with fresh narration helps maintain momentum while building excitement for the remaining episodes rather than staying quiet. After this, weekly releases will resume for five more weeks, continuing until March 26, which will mark the end of the third season’s first part.

Although this schedule marks a pause for the current run of Jujutsu Kaisen, it has been confirmed that Season 3 will be split into two parts. This means details regarding the second part are expected to be announced after the final episode of this part airs on March 26. Cour two is expected to return after a standard seasonal break, potentially in the summer of this year, though a fall return is also possible if delayed. There has also been speculation that the gap between Part 1 and Part 2 could be as short as a month, which would allow Season 3 to resume as early as May. Regardless of the timing, 2026 is shaping up to be a major year for Jujutsu Kaisen, with this season promising even more standout moments and the potential to exceed fan expectations.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!