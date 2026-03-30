Jujutsu Kaisen Just Made a Major Change to Sukuna for the Anime (& You Missed It)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 came to an end with an explosive finale, but it also quietly made a big change to Sukuna from the original manga release that fans might not have noticed since it went by so quickly. Jujutsu Kaisen wrapped up its third season together with the rest of the ending Winter 2026 anime schedule, and it pushed Yuta Okkotsu to a whole new level against powerful fighters in the Sendai Colony. But the final moments of the season also teased that there would be even much tougher opponents to come.

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Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 Episode 12 saw Yuta also fretting about what’s next after his fights in the Sendai Colony as Takako Uro warns him about the “calamity” of some powerful threats still to come. It’s here that fans finally got a full look at Sukuna’s original form from the Heian era, but at the same time, it’s so quick that you might have missed an important piece that was removed from the manga version of this image. Sukuna’s no longer wielding the staff he was shown to have in Gege Akutami’s original.

Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Removes Sukuna’s Staff From Season 3

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

The final moments of Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 Episode 12 adapts the first few moments of Chapter 181 of Gege Akutami’s original manga. In the original depiction of Sukuna during this moment, he’s depicted holding a staff. It’s the same staff that Sukuna had been depicted with Akutami’s art throughout the manga thus far as seen on covers such as the one for Chapter 117 and more. But without getting too much into spoilers about what’s next for Sukuna, this staff ultimately never plays a part in future events despite the fact that he had been carrying it around in the promotional materials until that point.

This ultimately is likely why the anime decided to remove the reference to the staff completely when it adapted this particular tease for Sukuna’s future. The villain plays a huge role in the final arcs of the series to come following the climax of the Culling Game, so it’s probably best now to streamline his appearances in order to keep fans from asking questions about why the staff is never used like the original manga release. But it’s such a blink and you’ll miss it appearance in the anime that fans might not have registered it went missing at all.

What’s Next for Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Sukuna and all of the other fighters currently in play will thankfully be returning in the now confirmed fourth season now in the works. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 has been officially announced and will be covering the second phase of the Culling Game. Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 2 has yet to announce a release date or window for its episodes as of the time of this writing, but it will be continuing to work through the deadly tournament with some big fights to come.

With Yuta settling against the major fighters in the Sendai Colony, fans are still going to be treated to the other characters who will be getting into their respective first fights in the tournament in the new season. Because while Yuji and Megumi had been able to make up some major ground, some of the other fighters are really just getting started.

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