Jujutsu Kaisen Finally Confirms Yuta’s Power (& It’s Why He’s Stronger Than Gojo)

Jujutsu Kaisen has brought Season 3 of the anime to an end with an explosive finale, and with it has finally confirmed Yuta Okkotsu’s very powerful Cursed Technique. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 first introduced Yuta to the series as a Special Grade sorcerer thanks to the amount of Cursed Energy in his body thanks to his bond with the shinigami Rika, but the end of that film saw Rika pass on and leave his side. This made his return to the Jujutsu Kaisen anime all the more confusing as he seemed to still be as strong as he did back then.

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Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has seen Yuta at the center of the action with Rika still at his side and with the mass of Cursed Energy that he had before despite technically losing access to Rika. But with the final episode of the season seeing Yuta using the full extent of his abilities, including Rika, it’s now been cleared up as Yuta has developed a Cursed Technique all of his own after Jujutsu Kaisen 0. He can copy other abilities, but there’s a catch to how it works.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Confirms Yuta’s Cursed Technique Is Copy

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

With Yuta facing off against the three strongest beings in the , fans get an explanation about his current level of ability. Because while it looks like he’s got all of the same abilities he had with Rika, that’s not exactly the case. The current version of the Rika shinigami is merely a copy of the older one. It’s instead a stockpile of the Cursed Energy within his body, and a manifestation of the technique itself that remained with him after Rika’s spirit had passed on.

While he had trained over the last two years to restore his mass of Cursed Energy, his technique comes with a bit more rules behind it. By wearing his “wedding” ring with Rika, he gets five minutes to use his actual Cursed Technique, a full manifestation of the Rika copy, and the full stockpile of energy that the Rika copy provides. More importantly his copy of Rika makes all the more sense when his technique is actually revealed to fully be “Copy” with a stockpile of abilities from past opponents and allies.

Yuta Can Copy Any Cursed Technique, But There Are Drawbacks

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Yuta then uses copies of other Cursed Energy items through the fight, and even uses a copy of Toge Inumaki’s Cursed Speech. But it wasn’t until he used a copy of the recently defeated Dhruv Lakdawalla that it was truly confirmed that he could fully copy others. There seems to be a catch as to how that works as Rika likely needs to eat a piece of the former user in order to add it to the stockpile. We see this in action after Rika eats Takako Uro’s arm, and Yuta is able to copy her technique shortly after.

Now that his technique has been confirmed, and it’s clear he has a quick mastery of the abilities he can copy no matter how soon after he does so, it’s apparent why Satoru Gojo holds Yuta in such high regard. Gojo had teased Yuta as someone who could defend the Earth in his absence and is potentially even stronger, and this copy ability truly does help to emphasize this. It would likely even be possible for Yuta to copy Gojo’s abilities if it came down to it, and his quick thinking in battle makes up for any lack of power.

We’ll just have to see how this works out for Yuta next in the confirmed Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 to come. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!