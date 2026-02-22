Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Special Episodes Feature Two Scenes That Fans Shouldn’t Miss

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 was on break this week, as the season reached its halfway mark and paused in preparation for the second half. However, the anime wasn’t completely off air, as a special episode was released this week featuring two new scenes teasing two important characters who will play major roles in the upcoming episodes. This special episode was a condensed summary of the season so far, highlighting key details of the Culling Game before the series dives deeper into the arc starting next week.

Since fans already knew this was a recap episode, many likely skipped it. Adding to that, the episode isn’t listed in Crunchyroll’s Season 3 section, making it even easier to miss. Curious fans can find it on Crunchyroll’s official YouTube channel. This episode truly feels special, as the narration, revealing that Tengen shares the same voice as the narrator, makes it feel like you’re watching Jujutsu Kaisen from Tengen’s perspective, laying out crucial details while two new scenes perfectly set up the events of the upcoming episodes.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Special Episode Fully Reveals Two New Characters

After providing a full recap of the last seven episodes, the narrator delivers an exciting overview of the Culling Game players, featuring all the characters introduced so far, such as Angel and Kashimo, using scenes already shown in previous episodes. However, for the final two characters, the episode includes two brand-new scenes that provide a full reveal, introducing one new character and fully unveiling another who is currently a target of the sorcerers. The first character revealed is Reggie Star, and from the context, it becomes clear that he is the one who ordered Remi to recruit new players, which she is currently attempting to do with Megumi.

This makes it clear that Megumi is set to confront Reggie in the upcoming events of the Culling Game arc. Since Reggie appears menacing and seems intent on killing players, this confrontation should be intense, especially because Megumi is also willing to make morally questionable choices and kill to gain points. It will be interesting to see how far Megumi will go, and Reggie’s introduction makes him a perfect character to test Megumi’s limits in this deadly game.

Meanwhile, the second new scene gives a full look at Hiromi Higuruma, another player besides Kashimo who has 100 points. In the scene, Hiromi is seen sitting in a bathtub, washing his face as he anticipates someone approaching him. While it’s unclear who will confront him, with Megumi likely occupied with Reggie and his allies, it’s possible that fans will see Yuji face off against Higuruma. Overall, this special Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 episode, initially dismissed as just a recap, actually included two major teasers that perfectly set up the events of the upcoming episodes.

