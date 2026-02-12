Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Has Bad News for Fans Waiting for the New Episode

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been one of the most exciting anime of the Winter 2026 season, and while fans would love to see new episodes every week, there is bad news for those waiting for the next episode to arrive next week. When the latest season began airing, the schedule for the season was also unveiled. It was revealed that this season, particularly Part 1, would have a total of 12 episodes, with the first two released in a special premiere. The schedule also confirmed the release dates for all episodes, including a planned break.

It was revealed that after the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 7, there would be a break, with Episode 8 releasing a week later. As a result, fans expecting Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 8 on February 19 will have to wait an additional week, as the episode is scheduled to release on February 26. That said, the upcoming week will not be entirely empty for Jujutsu Kaisen fans, as there is a special surprise planned.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Will Go on Break Next Week

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

While it was announced that there will be no new episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 on February 19, it was also revealed that there will be a special episode. This special episode will be a recap of the season so far, compiling the events of the first seven episodes into one condensed summary. This scheduling approach is common for many anime, as it provides a much-needed break to maintain high production quality. Considering that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has delivered a high level of quality, this break is necessary to maintain that standard.

Once the anime returns from the break, new episodes will be released weekly until the final episode on March 26, 2026. While the break is understandable, it is still frustrating for fans to wait an extra week, especially since the latest episode has just entered the Culling Game and the tension has risen. Following the recent episode, the sorcerers now have a new task involving a new Culling Game player, Higurama, whom they need to convince to join their side. The teaser for the next episode has also confirmed that Yuji will be confronting this new player.

Meanwhile, fans will see Megumi being dragged into schemes by the existing Culling Game players, and with him determined to kill others to gather points, the upcoming episodes could become much darker. However, fans will have to contain their excitement for a bit longer, as there will be no new Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 episode next week, with the series returning later this month.

