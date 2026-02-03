Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Finally Shows How Strong Yuji Really Is (Not Even Gojo or Sukuna Come Close)

Jujutsu Kaisen’s sequel’s latest chapter finally puts Yuji into action, offering a glimpse of how strong he truly is while emphasizing that no one even comes close to his potential. Yuji Itadori’s journey in the original manga elevated him to an unparalleled level by the end of the series, with the finale showcasing him capable of defeating Sukuna. From the very threads woven throughout the manga, Yuji was clearly crafted to match Sukuna at his full strength, and with Yuji surpassing him in his late teens, it was evident that the character would only continue to grow stronger with age.

With the sequel set nearly seven decades later, fans expected to see the original hero as an old man. However, the twist revealing that Yuji cannot age added an entirely new layer of intrigue. If anything, this only reinforced the idea that with a forever-young body and decades to train, Yuji has grown even stronger. Yuji finally returned in Chapter 19 of the sequel, revealing that he is morally different from what fans had expected. Now, the latest chapter offers a glimpse of the strength he has cultivated for nearly a century, and honestly, it puts even Gojo and Sukuna to shame.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo’s Latest Chapter Offers a Glimpse at Yuji’s Unparalleled Strength

Image courtesy of Shueisha

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 20, titled “Old Soldiers Never Die,” opens with a fun info gag that confirms fan-favorite Aoi Todo is still alive before shifting its focus to Yuji, fully showcasing his overwhelming strength. While the previous chapter highlighted Yuji using the Piercing Blood technique, paralyzing multiple sorcerers and Simurians, this chapter raises the stakes even further. When a Simurian attempts a physical attack, Yuji blocks it effortlessly with his hand without actually being touched. Until now, the only character capable of stopping physical attacks without contact was Gojo Satoru, thanks to the Limitless technique granted by the Six Eyes. Yuji replicating this feat without possessing the blessed Six Eyes makes it clear that he exists in an entirely different league.

Yuji also unleashes his signature Black Flash with ease, demonstrating complete mastery over the technique. Mino notes Yuji’s astonishing precision with cursed energy to the point where it is nearly impossible to even sense its presence within him. This level of control rivals Gojo’s, if not surpasses it, especially considering Yuji has lived far longer. Adding to this, the Simurian attacking Yuji observes that his very presence resembles that of a Kalyan, or cursed spirit, suggesting Yuji is a fundamentally different entity altogether. His inability to age and his existence as a Cursed Painting further reinforce that he has been molded differently from any sorcerer before him.

The chapter adds even more weight to Yuji’s strength by revealing that a single strike from him leaves sorcerers sick for days. This gravity intensifies when Yuji uses a Dismantle attack powerful enough to exorcise hundreds of cursed spirits at once, causing massive destruction in its wake. Yuji even remarks that he can deal with Dabura after Yuka if necessary, strongly implying that he could defeat Dabura, someone said to rival Sukuna, with ease. What makes this revelation even more striking is that Yuji is clearly not fighting seriously. His strength feels utterly unparalleled in the history of sorcerers, and it would not be surprising if the Jujutsu Kaisen sequel ultimately ends with Yuji remaining unmatched, living on as a legend, and cementing himself as one of the strongest characters not just within the franchise but in all of anime and manga industry as well.

