Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji Reunites With a Friend Who Shares The Same Fate As Him

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! In September 2025, Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine began serializing a sequel to the original story, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, written by Gege Akutami and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki. Praised for both its story and art, it didn’t take long for it to become a fan-favorite, especially since the parent story already had such a wide global fanbase. The story takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, following new characters as they navigate their struggles and new threats in the Jujutsu world. The story also reveals the tragic fate of Yuji Itadori, the original protagonist, who has been unable to age since he consumed the Death Paintings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Yuji had no choice but to eat them in order to gain more power to fight against Sukuna, he had to pay a heavy price for it. Time stood still for him while all his friends and everyone else he knew kept growing old and dying, leaving him with overwhelming sadness. After the death of Hana Kurusu, he broke off all contact with his friends and went missing. He showed up during the final battle, and instead of interfering in the battle, he joined hands with Maru to create harmony between humans, Simurians, and the cursed spirits. Now that his role is complete, he seeks out his old friend in Chapter 24, who also shares the same horrible fate as him.

Yuji Reunites With Panda in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 24

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

In December 2024, Jujutsu Kaisen released a special epilogue with its final volume and revealed Panda’s fate. Panda is a cursed corpse created by Masamichi Yaga, and he was a second-year Jujutsu High student during the main story. He lost independent control function after the Culling Game in 2018 in the story. By 2035, he completely stopped activity and was registered in the Gojo family’s storage.

He was given away as a special cursed object, and his ownership was handed over to Yuta Okkotsu, the Gojo Clan head representative and one of Panda’s closest friends. Yuta took over the Gojo Clan as the acting head after his teacher’s death, who was supposed to be the next head instead. In the year 2080, Yuta’s grandchildren went to the storage to meet Panda and revealed that the objects in the room were Yuta’s treasures, including Panda.

Even though Panda lost all functions, he still moves every once in a while, but it’s not enough for him to live like he used to. While Yuji still has over 300 years left to live and wander the country, Panda is also unable to age, but he has been stored away like an object. In Chapter 24, after parting ways with Maru, Yuji heads straight to meet him, and Panda recognizes him right away. The purpose of their reunion will likely be revealed in the next chapter.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!