Jujutsu Kaisen Timeskip Reveals Who Takes Over After Gojo’s Death

Jujutsu Kaisen came to an end last year, and a special epilogue chapter released after the grand finale revealed who took over Satoru Gojo’s clan years later after his death. Jujutsu Kaisen really shook up with each new arc of the series. Beginning with the Shibuya Incident arc, series creator Gege Akutami made it clear to fans that no character was ever going to be truly safe. It’s something each of the Jujutsu Sorcerers knew themselves as they all knew that they were basically marked for death with each fight against the Cursed Spirits. But even with all of that knowledge, some of those deaths were still a surprise.

The biggest of these was undoubtedly Satoru Gojo. The massively popular character lost his life in the final fight against Sukuna during the Shinjuku Showdown, and kicked off a much larger fight that eventually led to the series’ grand finale overall. It was a death that fans refused to accept for months after it happened, and hoped it would be overturned in a future chapter. But, it never happened. As life goes on in Jujutsu Kaisen’s epilogue chapter released with the final volume of the manga in Japan, it’s revealed that Yuta Okkotsu took Satoru’s place as the acting head of the clan.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Epilogue Introduces a New Timeskip

Jujutsu Kaisen’s final volume includes a brand new epilogue chapter following the events of the main series, and with it focuses on a few select characters at different times. There’s a flashback to Sukuna’s past, a revisiting of Yuji Itadori seemingly immediately after all of the fights went down, and a look years into the future. It’s this time skip that reveals what happened to the Gojo Clan following his death. Yuta’s grandchildren are seen going through storage, and even happen across Panda, who’s basically lost most of his functionality following the fight against Hajime Kashimo.

Through this scene, it’s explained that Yuta has become the new acting head of the Gojo clan following his death. While it’s not revealed who he ends up having children with after the end of the series, it’s explained that all those years later that Yuta has truly fulfilled Gojo’s wishes and took over protecting the clan for the future. Gojo had always relied on Yuta as someone who could swoop in whenever he wasn’t around because of his overwhelming strength, and Yuta made good on that promise years later.

Yuta Really Gets The Best Ending in Jujutsu Kaisen

Yuta really does end up with the best fate even years after Jujutsu Kaisen came to an end. Although he had taken the biggest gamble in the fight against Sukuna with swapping his brain to use Gojo’s body and techniques, he was able to fully recover and return to his own body seemingly without major issues. Not only does he live on to takeover for Gojo, marking him as the Gojo successor that Satoru pegged him as way back in the events of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, but he has a happy ending.

Jujutsu Sorcerers rarely get happy lives after their time fighting is done, but Yuta goes on to have kids (with Maki Zenin potentially being the mother of those children) and those kids get to have kids of their own. It’s years of peace after the events of those series, and it showcases that everything Gojo and the others had done during the series actually made a difference. So while they might not won their particular battles, it’s clear that the characters won the war in the longterm.