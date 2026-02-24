Jujutsu Kaisen Needs Another Sequel For The Most Beloved Character

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! After the latest Chapter 23, it’s evident that Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is almost near its finale. While a release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, it wouldn’t be surprising if the series reaches its conclusion in March 2026. Modulo was released as a short sequel expected to run for around six months. The story takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, when over 50,000 Simurians, an alien race with the same powers as Jujutsu sorcerers, arrive in Japan as refugees. Their arrival caused massive chaos in the Jujutsu world, forcing them to seek Yuji Itadori’s help, who was missing. The sequel revealed that Yuji has been unable to age throughout all those decades.

Before his fight against Ryomen Sukuna, he consumed the Death Paintings to gain power, but had to pay a steep price for it. Although he doesn’t directly interfere in the fight between the sorcerers and the Simurians, Yuji joins hands with Maru to create a world where everyone can coexist in peace. However, while he played a crucial role in the series, he still didn’t get a proper conclusion.

Jujutsu Kaisen Needs One More Sequel to Give Yuji Itadori a Conclusion

Yuji isn’t immortal, but he will continue to live for another 300 years or so, since he transcends the boundaries between a human and a curse. In the latest Chapter 23, Yuji parts ways with Maru after explaining to him how he can create harmony in a way where even curses can coexist with humans and Simurians. The process is complicated and considered a great sin since they will be meddling with the souls of people. However, Maru has Yuji’s full support since it’s the right thing to do, and the original protagonist promises to be there to watch over Japan for the next three centuries.

It’s possible that Yuji won’t be appearing after the latest chapter since he has fulfilled his role in the story. However, ending Modulo in such a way that doesn’t give him a proper conclusion might leave room for another sequel following Yuji’s journey. Out of all the characters, Yuji suffered the worst fate imaginable since he had to endure the loneliness that comes with living for centuries. He was forced to watch his friends grow old and die while time stood still for him, eating at him from the inside because he couldn’t fulfill his grandfather’s final wish.

