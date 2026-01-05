Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo’s Glaring Plothole Is Too Hard to Ignore

Warning: This article contains major spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Only a year after the main story’s ending, Gege Akutami returned with a sequel, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, which is being illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki. The story centers around the grandchildren of Yuta Okkotsu and Maki Zenin, who were briefly introduced as kids in the epilogue of the final volume. The sequel takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, when Yuka and Tsurugi have grown to be teenagers and now work as full-fledged sorcerers while attending Jujutsu Tech High School. The Jujutsu world witnessed the first major threat decades after Ryomen Sukuna’s death when over 50,000 Simurians, an alien race, entered Japan as refugees. They possess the same powers as sorcerers, and their number is far more than what the Jujutsu world can handle if a war were to break out.

Since the Simurians also didn’t plan on waging war, both sides tried to find ways to coexist. However, a series of misunderstandings and one reckless decision by a sorcerer named Nakamura ruined any chance of both parties forming a peaceful alliance. After Cross was fatally shot by Nakamura, the Jujutsu world kept spiraling down due to Dabura’s threat. He also offered to duel with any one of their sorcerers in order to settle things between them. Since none of the adults were capable enough, Yuka had to step in as the representative. Although she had a major disadvantage, she may have had a better chance of surviving if she had Rika’s ring, which was given to her by her grandfather.

Yuka Was Pushed into The Battle Without Her True Trump Card

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Before his death, Yuta gave the ring that allowed him to control Rika’s powers to his granddaughter. However, the ring was forcefully taken from her and given to Tsurugi right after Yuta’s death. While the Gojo Clan unanimously decided to rid the child of her grandfather’s memento, the one who carried out the plan is widely believed to be her own mother. For years, Yuka tried to get back the ring from Tsurugi, who refused to hand it over. Tsurugi wanted to return the ring when he proved to everyone that he was strong enough without it. However, that day never came, as Yuka voluntarily stepped into a battle that could very well result in her death.

During the battle, she forced Dabura to participate in an exorcism ritual of Mahoraga, something that would result in both their deaths. The only way for Yuka to come out of that battle alive is if both Dabura and Mahoraga are defeated, which doesn’t seem likely without outside interference. However, since it’s a duel that will decide the fate of the Jujutsu world, no one is supposed to interfere. Since Tsurugi knew about Yuka’s illness and the fact that she wanted to sacrifice herself before her time was over, he challenged Maru to force him out of his country.

In the latest Chapter 17, he was easily defeated by Cross, and just when he was on the brink, Rika emerged from the ring to protect him. Considering how much he cared for Yuka and how the Jujutsu world is relying on her to save their future, the ring should’ve been returned to its rightful owner. There’s no reason to believe the Gojo Clan is unaware of such a huge crisis, so they could’ve decided to return something that originally belonged to her. Even Tsurugi, who wants to save her life, didn’t consider giving it to her when Rika could’ve helped her in the battle.

Yuka Is At a Major Disadvantage Without Rika

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Although having Rika at her disposal doesn’t guarantee Yuka’s victory, she may have had a better chance at surviving if that were the case. Rika isn’t called the Queen of Curses for nothing, since the power she possesses thanks to Yuta unintentionally awakening her as a vengeful spirit is unimaginable. It’s possible that the rules of the duel forbid her and Dabura from using cursed tools, but nothing like this was specifically mentioned, which makes the entire situation really odd. Although not many people know about her illness, the difference in power between her and Dabura is too hard to ignore.

Yuka is already weakened by her illness, and it will probably affect her in the battle. With only three months left to live, she is unable to walk without a wheelchair, and even her vision is getting blurry. Not to mention, she has to survive against both Dabura and Mahoraga, and even if she somehow lived, she would still die after three months. The series is already in its final stretch since it was released as a short sequel. Considering how things are going for her, the character will need a series of miracles to survive after the ending.

