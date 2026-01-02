My Hero Academia’s Best Replacement Returns in 3 Days (& There’s Still Time to Catch Up)

My Hero Academia may have come to a close in December, but the anime’s best replacement returns in just three days — and there’s still time for viewers to catch up. My Hero Academia‘s ending was a near-perfect conclusion to Izuku Midoriya’s story. However, there are many more tales that can be told in Kohei Horikoshi’s world. And despite its satisfying conclusion, Season 8 of the Shonen anime will no doubt leave viewers eager to explore those possibilities.

Fans may also look for other series with similar themes and tropes to fill the space left by My Hero Academia. There are plenty of great options that will deliver on those things, from classics like Naruto to newer titles, like One-Punch Man. However, the strongest replacement anime is obvious, and it kicks off a new season in just a few days.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Returns for Season 2 on January 5

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

While there are numerous Shonen anime that tackle similar themes and narratives to My Hero Academia, the best replacement has to be Vigilantes. Based on the manga by Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court, the spinoff brings fans back into the original series’ world — just several years earlier and from a different lens. It follows Koichi, whose Slide and Glide Quirk isn’t powerful enough to pursue a career as a Pro Hero. While he doesn’t inherit an ability that allows him to take that traditional route, like Midoriya, he does find ways to use his power outside the established system (hence the anime’s title).

The spinoff made its on-screen debut in April 2025, and although it has yet to reach the heights of the original, it’s a promising new chapter for the franchise. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 will keep the hype going, too, as it premieres on January 5 — just a few short weeks after the main series’ finale. It’s undoubtedly going to be one of the biggest anime of the Winter 2026 season. Its release date also makes it a perfect choice for those missing its predecessor.

Vigilantes Is the Perfect Series to Dive Into After My Hero Academia’s Ending

TOHO Animation

Vigilantes‘ return is happening at exactly the right time, as it’s a great series to dig into after finishing My Hero Academia Season 8. The spinoff has some major differences from the main anime: its protagonist is in college, not high school; it takes a darker and more down-to-Earth approach to the world; and its stakes are understandably a bit smaller. Even so, the anime reunites fans with the immersive world they’ve come to love and a few familiar faces. It also sees Koichi going after his goals and dreams, albeit in a very different manner than Midoriya.

While it’s not a perfect replacement for the original, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is likely to be the best one available for a while. There are plenty of great Shonen and superhero anime, but not all of them have the charm of Horikoshi’s world. A story that’s actually set in it solves that problem, enabling fans to feel right at home. And although Season 2 is only a few days away, there’s still time to catch up and watch the new episodes alongside everyone else.

At Just 13 Episodes, You Can Binge Vigilantes in One Weekend

TOHO Animation

While some anime seasons are 24-26 episodes long, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 1 only features 13 installments. That means it’s possible to get through the first outing in just a weekend, especially since every episode is under 25 minutes long. With that in mind, those eager to pick up the series’ best and most obvious replacement still have time before Season 2. And even if it takes a little longer, it’s still worth checking out. After all, we’ve got a long wait ahead before My Hero Academia returns for its special 2026 episode in May.

