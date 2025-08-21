One Piece: Roger May Be the Pirate King But One Pirate Stole His Thunder

The world of One Piece has seen many legends over the years, but none of them were able to achieve what Gol D. Roger did. The story sets its premise with Roger’s execution, where he announced to the world about the legendary treasure cryptically called the One Piece. He claimed that he put everything the world has to offer in one place, and anyone who finds it can claim it for themselves. His final words triggered the Great Pirate Era, where countless souls set sail in hopes of finding the One Piece. Roger is the only pirate in over 800 years who arrived at Laughtale and learned the true history of the world, the Void Century that the World Government erased from the annals of history.

Roger and his crew engraved their names in history after reaching Laughtale, and no other crew has been able to achieve that feat. The crew members are still feared in the world and barely anyone dares to take them head-on. However, while Roger and his crew made history with their achievements, their era was ruled by another pirate. The One Piece manga is currently featuring its highly anticipated Elbaf Arc, which follows the backstory of the legendary pirate, Rocks D. Xebec.

One Piece’s Rocks D. Xebec Was the Most Famous Pirate Over Four Decades Ago

Decades before the main events of One Piece, Rocks visited the Holy Land of Mariejois during the Reverie and kidnapped five kings in hopes of striking a deal with Imu. Not only did his plan fail, but he also killed an Admiral before clashing with Harald. He got a massive bounty on his head and became a pirate much earlier than Roger. It didn’t take long for Rocks to gather his crew members through the traditional Davy Back Fight, and each one of them was incredibly powerful. Several crew members made their name in the New World even after the Rocks Pirates were disbanded.

In Chapter 957, when Sengoku was narrating the tale of the God Valley Incident, we learned that the Roger Pirates weren’t strong enough to defeat the Rocks Pirates, so they joined hands with Monkey D. Garp and several other Marines. Of course, the Marines never mentioned the Roger Pirates’ involvement in Rocks’ defeat and gave the credit to Garp, who earned the title, “Hero of the Marines.” However, the Rocks Pirates didn’t just outshine the Roger Pirates in terms of strength, but they terrorized the seas much more than the latter ever did.

Rocks’ name was slowly overshadowed by Roger’s achievements, but it wouldn’t be wrong to say he could’ve gotten a lot further if not for his sudden death during the God Valley. The reason behind Rocks’ death still remains unknown, but we may get to learn more about it during the ongoing backstory.