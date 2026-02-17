Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Hints At Excluding a Fan-Favorite Character

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The highly anticipated Season 2 of Netflix’s One Piece live-action is right around the corner. After the groundbreaking success of the first season in August 2023, Season 2 will be released on March 10th, 2026. While the wait for the upcoming season was longer than expected, it will include some of the best moments in the story. Additionally, the trailer has already introduced some of the most beloved characters from the original story, including Nico Robin, Princess Vivi, Tony Tony Chopper, and many more. However, while the live-action adaptation is faithful to the spirit of the manga, it’s not a complete one-on-one adaptation.

The series excludes several moments from the original source and even changes them to fit multiple arcs in a limited number of episodes. Considering that the manga has over 1100 chapters right now and the story is still far from over, the live-action will take forever to adapt the story if it doesn’t exclude many scenes. This also means that some of the minor characters will never be included in the live-action adaptation. The second season is less than a month away, and it still hasn’t shown any glimpse of Karoo, Princess Vivi’s pet duck and partner.

Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Might Exclude Karoo From The Story

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The upcoming season has already revealed most of the new characters, including Princess Vivi, who is always with Karoo in the original story. However, since the trailer hasn’t introduced her most trusted ally, it’s highly likely that the character won’t be appearing in the show after all. Karoo is a fleet-riding bird, one of the fastest modes of transportation in the desert kingdom of Alabasta.

When she finds her kingdom being threatened by a Warlord, she infiltrates the dangerous organization called Baroque Works and joins their ranks. Karoo stays by her side through the entire ordeal, often helping her in the most dangerous situations. He also becomes one of the most beloved friends of the Straw Hat Pirates, since they traveled together and fought many battles against the villains to save Alabasta.

Karoo isn’t a major character in the story, but he is well-loved among fans for his role and his adorable appearance. If the live-action plans to introduce him, they will have to spend the same amount of effort on CGI as Chopper, which doesn’t appear to be feasible considering Karoo’s role. It would be regrettable if the series doesn’t plan on showing even a glimpse of the character, considering how important he is to Vivi.

Several Beloved One Piece Characters Were Never Introduced in The Live-Action

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

One Piece is one of those series where even the most minor characters leave a long-lasting impression on fans. The series has introduced countless characters throughout the years, and it’s just not possible for the live-action to introduce each one of them. The first season excluded quite a lot of beloved characters, although they all had minor roles in the series. Chouchou, a dog from Orange Town, is still talked about for having an emotional backstory. Furthermore, Zoro’s former bounty hunter allies, Johnny and Yosaku, are two of the most underrated characters who had several funny and memorable moments in the East Blue Saga.

Not only that, but live-action fans will never know about Jango, one of the most hilarious villains in the entire franchise. However, the most shocking part was excluding Hachi from the first season, who turns out to be one of the most crucial characters in the Sabaody Archipelago Arc. Although there is still a possibility that Hachi will be introduced in the future, the series gave up on the perfect chance to follow the character’s growth after his defeat in the Arlong Park Arc.

There are several examples of the story being changed due to the exclusion of these characters, allowing the arcs to be wrapped up as soon as possible. The first two seasons contain eight episodes each, expected to adapt over 150 chapters of the story before commencing the Alabasta Arc in the third season. Considering the production limitations, it’s not all that surprising that the second season will follow the same path and remove several characters, not just Karoo.

