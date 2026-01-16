Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Makes a Controversial Nico Robin Change

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! After the massively popular reception of Netflix’s One Piece live-action in 2023, the acclaimed series is returning with its second season on March 10th, 2026. Season 2 is titled One Piece: Into the Grand Line, following the Straw Hat Pirates in their journey as they enter the Grand Line, which is often referred to as the pirates’ graveyard. Season 2 will cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island Arcs in eight episodes before moving on to the main event of Alabasta, which will be adapted in the upcoming Season 3.

As the highly anticipated Season 2 draws near, the series unveils a new trailer focusing on Nico Robin, one of the most beloved characters in the series. While live-action fans have yet to learn everything about this character, manga and anime fans have long since loved her for her role in the story, her past, and everything else she has done up until now. However, the trailer unveils a new look at her character design, confirming a major change in the manga that immediately caught the viewer’s eye.

Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Dropped a Major Hint About Robin’s Name

The armband Robin is wearing in the trailer has the initial N of her name. However, in the manga, it says BW, the initials for Baroque Works, an organization led by Crocodile, where she works as the Warlord’s right-hand. However, while fans do know what her real name is, in the manga, Robin spent 20 years trying to hide from the world in order to survive. Because of her ability to read ancient texts, she was hunted down by the World Government after her entire island was annihilated.

Her face on the bounty poster as an eight-year-old child, along with an astronomical reward, was distributed across the entire world, leaving the girl with nowhere left to run. After barely making ends meet, she ends up working for Baroque Works as Crocodile’s most capable subordinate. Robin was initially introduced as Miss All Sunday, and it wasn’t until much later that her real name was unveiled.

Not to mention that her backstory was only revealed in the Enies Lobby Arc, which was concluded several years after the Alabasta Arc in the manga. Considering how desperate Robin was to avoid getting caught by the World Government, it doesn’t make sense for her to wear the initials of her name, even though it’s not a dead giveaway about her true identity.

