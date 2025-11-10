One Piece’s God Valley Incident Comes to a Tragic Conclusion & It Explains the Truth Behind a Legendary Alliance

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The ongoing Elbaf Arc in the One Piece manga features the highly anticipated God Valley flashback after making fans wait for several years. While the backstory began with Harald at the center of it, the manga doesn’t take long before shifting the focus to Rocks D. Xebec after introducing him for the first time. The character turned out to be completely different from how fans expected him to be, and his death is one of the most tragic moments in the series. The manga revealed that the Native Hunting Competition being held in God Valley, Xebec’s homeland, was supposed to be a trap to lure him in.

Xebec went to the island knowing he might not come back alive, but he had no choice since his wife and two-year-old son, Marshall D. Teach, were imprisoned as hostages. The situation in God Valley went from bad to worse when Imu, the mysterious ruler of the world, showed up on the island and proved to everyone what it means to have the world in the palm of their hands. Now that the God Valley flashback has finally ended after revealing Xebec’s fate, the story will finally continue Harald’s journey and reveal the truth behind his mysterious death.

Roger and Garp’s Alliance in One Piece Is a Tragic Yet Historic Moment

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

One Piece’s Chapter 1165 features Xebec’s death at the hands of Roger and Garp. The manga had already revealed that the two joined hands against Xebec, but the reason behind it was completely different. Former Fleet Admiral Sengoku is the first character who mentioned the God Valley Incident, but ended up painting Xebec as a hero while hiding everything about the Native Hunting Competition. Roger and Garp had no intention of killing Xebec but were forced into the situation after the latter became Imu’s puppet.

Roger and Xebec were rivals who enjoyed their adventures at sea, which is why the former was emotional the entire time he was forced to fight Xebec. Imu wished to force Xebec into killing his wife and son, and the pirate had no choice but to beg his friends to end his life. Xebec knew that after getting the power boost due to Domi Reversi, Roger and Garp were the only people on the island who had a shot at killing him. The alliance resulted in Garp gaining the title of a Marine Hero, while Roger’s involvement was hidden from the public.

