One Piece: Sanji Can Still Get Conqueror’s Haki But He May Not Need It

Sanji is an important character in One Piece as one of the strongest fighters in Luffy’s crew and his close friend. He joined the crew in the East Blue Saga and has been one of the most beloved characters among fans ever since. Although he fulfills his role in the crew as a chef, he’s also an exceptional fighter. After being deemed a failure by his own family, Sanji finally learns to fight from his mentor Zeff. After joining the Straw Hat crew, he kept fighting challenging battles and became stronger along the way.

During the two-year time-skip, Sanji learned Armament and Observation Haki all on his own while escaping from the Kamabakkas. After reuniting with his crew, he showed exceptional growth like the rest of the crew. Following his struggles in the Whole Cake Island, he receives a Germa suit from his family as a farewell gift. Sanji uses the suit in Wano, which somehow activates latent genetic modifications in his body. He’s now considered one of the strongest characters in the series, even without Conqueror’s Haki. But does he need it?

It’s Not Too Late for Sanji To Awaken Conqueror’s Haki in One Piece

Although One Piece is in its Final Saga, we still can’t rule out the possibility that Sanji will get Conqueror’s Haki. Even Zoro, Luffy’s first-mate used it first in Wano. However, it depends on what Oda has in store for the crew’s chef. It’s a rare type of haki that only a select few with kingly ambitions are granted. The ability allows the user to overwhelm or knock out their targets with a mere look.

If trained properly, Advanced Conqueror’s Haki is a technique that involves using Conqueror’s Haki with Armament Haki to strengthen attacks. The users can damage their opponents without physically touching them. No doubt, an ability like that will significantly help Sanji in future battles. Conqueror’s Haki symbolizes an unbreakable will, and Sanji has shown relentless determination multiple times by protecting his crew and upholding his values.

Sanji Is Still Skilled Enough Without Conqueror’s Haki

While it’s true that this power will be an asset to him, Sanji has enough strength to make up for it. A lot of characters like Akainu and Kizaru are some of the strongest fighters in the verse without ever awakening this haki. Ever since the beginning of the show, Sanji and Zoro have considered each other their rivals. Their strengths are relative as Zoro has more destructive attack power while Sanji has more speed and durability. Although it’s debatable, Zoro can be considered only slightly stronger than Sanji even with Conqueror’s Haki.

After awakening his latent mutations, Sanji is now faster than a light beam and his exoskeleton is incredibly durable. He has also shown considerable talent in Armament and Observation Haki. Sanji’s Diable and Ifrit Jambe allow him to use fire despite not having a devil fruit ability. Ifrit Jambe, in particular, creates hot blue flames that can produce blazes resembling lightning. Even Sanji’s Observation Haki is considered one of the best in the entire series. Hence, even if Oda decides to grant him Conqueror’s Haki in the end game, Sanji may not need it after all.