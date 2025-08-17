One Piece: Sanji Fans Rejoice as Creator Redeems the Straw Hat Cook’s Greatest Quirk

The One Piece manga is currently in a crucial phase as Harald’s backstory sheds light on the legendary Rocks Pirates. We learn how Rocks D. Xebec became a wanted criminal after killing an Admiral in the holy land of Mariejois during the Reverie. He set sail and gathered several allies by participating in the traditional pirate game, the Davy Back Fight. He later formed a pirate crew that ruled the seas during Roger’s prime era. Not only did Rocks engraved his name in history as one of the most notorious pirates to have ever lived, but even his crew members, including Edward Newgate, Shiki, Kaido, Big Mom, and the others, made their names known far and wide in the New World.

Before the Elbaf Arc, fans barely knew anything about the Rocks Pirates, but now we are finally getting to experience their epic journey. Rocks D. Xebec had a major goal in mind before his historic fight during the God Valley Incident against Monkey D. Garp and Gol D. Roger. However, while the backstory hasn’t mentioned the Straw Hats’ chef in any way, he again got after the top-tiers share a common a similar trait with him.

One Piece’s Heart-Eyes Quirk Doesn’t Only Belong to Sanji

Aside from the Rocks Pirates, a certain pirate crew gained a lot of attention around four decades ago. Kuja Pirates, a crew of only female pirates from Amazon Lily, known for their strength and beauty, were treated as idols during the time. Even though the crew was led by Gloriossa, Shakuyaku, her right-hand girl, and the next Pirate Empress was the heartbreaker of all the New World. She had everyone swooning over her; no men and women were immune to her charms.

Not to mention that the Roger Pirates even picked fights with the Kuja Pirates just to have her in their crew. Of course, they were easily defeated and even had their treasures stolen. In Chapter 1157, Shakuyaku settled in Hachinosu, the base of the Rocks Pirates, and started a bar there. She didn’t even have to make an effort to win their hearts, and even Rocks, Newgate, and the others were looking at the same heart-eyes. This opens up the discussion about Sanji’s gag, which has always been controversial.

It only became worse after the time-skip when the anime’s slow-pacing came at the expense of his character portrayal because of the stretched-out scenes of Sanji swooning over women. However, with the manga openly showing all these legendary characters acting the same way Sanji does, it seems like the author is trying to reshape Sanji’s image, even if the change is small.