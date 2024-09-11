One Piece Teases an Impending War on the Grand Line

One Piece has officially ended the Egghead Arc as Luffy and the Straw Hats finally escaped the future island laboratory, and the final moments of the newest chapter is teasing a big war breaking out on the Grand Line. One Piece's manga has been working through the Final Saga, and with it has started to reveal some big secrets about the history of its world as it gears up for its grand finale. Although Luffy and the others couldn't fully save Dr. Vegapunk during the chaos of the Five Elders' attacks, it seems that it's all pushed things forward in a big direction.

One Piece is setting the stage for the next step of the Final Saga of the series by fleshing out the epilogue after such a massive arc, and it's clear that Dr. Vegapunk's final message to the world is going to be shaking things up even more than fans might have ever expected. His final message is going to have some huge ramifications for how the rest of the seas will be responding to finding out that their world is slowly sinking under water, and now it seems it's going to lead to a massive battle for the final resources before it's too late.

(Photo: Monkey D. Dragon in One Piece Chapter 1125 - Shueisha)

One Piece: What Happens After Egghead?

One Piece Chapter 1125 continues to flesh out everything that's happened following the chaos at Egghead. Although the Five Elders were ultimately successful in getting what they came to the island laboratory for with York, the Mother Flame, Dr. Vegapunk's final message to the world was still a massive failure. It's something Saturn was trying to reckon with before he's subsequently punished, executed, and replaced by Imu as a member of the Five Elders. But the greater danger is still very much at hand.

As the rest of the world begins to break down the message of everything Dr. Vegapunk said, the biggest worry was the reveal that the world has been slowly sinking into the sea. It's led those still on these islands worried about what's next, and that the use of the ancient weapons once more will continue to worsen the damage before it's all too late. It's going to lead to a scramble for the final resources, and the biggest war that the world has ever seen before it's all said and done.

The Grand Line War

The Revolutionary Army is shown to be reacting to all of the news from Dr, Vegapunk as the chapter slowly comes to an end. They know that whoever becomes the new King of the Pirates will also have control of the ancient weapons, and thus will likely sink the rest of the world into the sea. They realize that the Celestial Dragons using slaves to build tall structures for the last few centuries also means that they have known that their land is sinking. It's also why they are situated in the highest point of the Red Line.

It's here Monkey D. Dragon points out the real trouble to look ahead to from this point on. Anyone who heard and believes Dr. Vegapunk's message to the world won't exactly start to fight for their resources peacefully. The people are going to fight over the safe places, and as things continue to get worse, it's going to lead to the biggest war yet. This could be what Oda was referring to a long time ago when he teased that the Straw Hat Grand Fleet would eventually cause an incident that would go down in history. They might be ready for war on Luffy's behalf.