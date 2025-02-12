One Piece May Finally Explain the Biggest Mystery About Uranus

Against all odds, One Piece’s Elbaf Arc is officially competing with the Egghead Arc in terms of revelations and pure excitement, and its most shocking new development may have just solved a huge mystery about the Ancient Weapon Uranus. The newly revealed Elbaf mural is full of easter eggs and interesting little details that together with the Harley texts about the three worlds can be interpreted in a multitude of ways to explain many of the biggest mysteries in One Piece and one such part of the mural may have just revealed the true purpose of Uranus, and it isn’t anything fans would expect.

One of the most intriguing mysteries surrounding the Ancient Weapon Uranus is the giant hole it leaves behind after being used. This puzzling phenomenon was first observed in Chapter 1089 after Lulusia’s destruction by Imu and the World Government with Vegapunk’s message eventually confirming that the weapon used on Lulusia was the Ancient Weapon Uranus. This raised interesting speculations about the similar, unexplained hole in the sea at Enies Lobby, with many wondering whether this too was a byproduct of using Uranus. That said, the Elbaf mural teases that this deep void left behind by Uranus could actually be part of its intended purpose, with the deep hole possibly being a means to harnessing the “fire within the earth” mentioned in the Harley texts.

One Piece’s Ancient Weapon Uranus May Have A Secret Second Purpose

In the Jewel Tree Adam mural revealed in Chapter 1138, the part of the mural assumed to be depicting the First World features people, supposedly the slaves mentioned in the Harley heading into the earth via a conveyor belt-like contraption to harvest some kind of light or fire. The Harley texts describing the First World notably mention a kind of fire “within the earth” which could be the very thing the figures in the mural are harvesting.

The shading on both sides further paints this part of the mural as some kind of mine or even a rig in the sea seeing as the left side even features a large ship much like the Noah. Not too far above, the mural also features a flying ship like Enel’s Maxim firing a lightning bold, implying this flying ship could be the same Ancient Weapon Uranus that similarly attacked Lulusia with beams of light from the sky in Chapter 1060.

If so, it is possible that in the past the Ancient Weapon Uranus was used not to wipe out civilizations but specifically to create these deep holes for the purpose of harvesting this “fire.” This fire within the earth may have very well been the mysterious ancient power source used during the Void Century that even Vegapunk could not replicate. Using this weapon recklessly, as Vegapunk explained in his broadcast, is what caused the world of One Piece to be almost completely submerged during the Void Century, and it is possible that this wasn’t even the first time the world of One Piece was brought to the brink of destruction by unchecked technological advancement.

This thirst for seemingly unlimited energy without regard for the consequences on the environment may very well be the key to uncovering the true reason the world was destroyed during the First World. The tall buildings with smoke rising from them depicted in the First World part of the mural also support this idea, which could also ironically tie back to Vegapunk’s dream of creating an unlimited energy source that could solve all the world’s conflicts. All the same, with the power plant and the Mother Flame now in the World Government’s possession, it may not be too long till fans see Uranus again, and perhaps this could be when fans get all the answers they need.

One Piece is available on Manga Plus and Viz Media.